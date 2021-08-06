Let the Outdoors In, With the Lagoon 55 Catamaran - a Real Terrace on Water

A superyacht is like a world of its own, with equally, if not even more impressive qualities than the surroundings. However, those who prefer a more direct contact with the water, and a more natural experience, would rather go for a catamaran. Elegant and reliable, the Lagoon 55 is the definition of relaxation at sea.
A boat manufacturer specializing in catamarans, Lagoon is popular in the sailing community for its premium designs, with advanced features. Its latest beauty, the Lagoon 55, is the perfect boat for relaxing vacations with family and friends.
Basically defined as boats with 2 hulls, catamarans have been increasingly popular over the last few years. Sailing catamarans, especially, are preferred because they are easier to operate and safe, which makes them a great choice for people with less experience in sailing.
Generally speaking, catamarans offer more space compared to monohulls, both on the deck and inside. This means that even a smaller boat can accommodate more passengers and have larger windows, that allow better ventilation and more light. Another important advantage over monohulls is a greater stability, thanks to the 2-hull design, improved maneuverability even in shallower waters, and better fuel efficiency.
The Lagoon 55 perfectly reflects the wide, open space of a catamaran. According to the VPLP Design architects, the transoms were designed to be more than just an access and circulation area, but an actual living space, transformed into an actual terrace on water. Guests can relax all day in this area, and even cook, as if they were “camping” at sea.
Inside the cat, Nauta Design has focused on creating bright and elegant spaces, with plenty of natural light. The large windows and two skylights in the saloon effectively help “bring the outdoors in.”
Every detail, including the design without straight lines or flat surfaces, is meant to contribute to an even better view of the water, and create a comfortable space for everyone on the boat. Considering that several Lagoon 55s have already set sail with their respective owners, it looks like the project was a success.
