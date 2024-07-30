Let's Face It: Most BEVs Are Compliance Cars

22 photos Photo: Stellantis

One of Sergio Marchionne's most famous stories was when he launched the 500e in 2014 and said: "I hope you don't buy it because every time I sell one, it costs me $14,000." The late FCA CEO was being candid about the compliance car he had to sell to meet California's zero-emission regulations. It's a pity we do not have more executives like him. If we did, we would have several stories just like Marchionne's. It is time we face it: most battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are compliance cars.