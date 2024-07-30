Let's Face It: Most BEVs Are Compliance Cars

One of Sergio Marchionne's most famous stories was when he launched the 500e in 2014 and said: "I hope you don't buy it because every time I sell one, it costs me $14,000." The late FCA CEO was being candid about the compliance car he had to sell to meet California's zero-emission regulations. It's a pity we do not have more executives like him. If we did, we would have several stories just like Marchionne's. It is time we face it: most battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are compliance cars.
If they were not, Ford would not have lost $2.5 billion only in 2024 with its Model E division, the one in charge of electric vehicles. I have recently written that only two Chinese carmakers are making money by selling BEVs: BYD and Li Auto. Just check the news, and you'll see how many automakers are changing their plans about electrification.
Volvo decided it would not become exclusively a BEV maker by 2030. Mercedes-Benz allegedly canceled the development of a new electric platform for the EQS and EQE. The MB.EA Large architecture would debut in 2028, but that will not be the case anymore. Before that, the company had postponed its plan to go full electric by 2030. It now expects only half of its lineup to be BEVs by that year. Several similar headlines are popping up in the news about a variety of other automakers: Polestar, Audi, Volkswagen...
All these automakers want to look competent, especially compared to the one that seems to have made BEVs mainstream. How can a young company such as Tesla turn massive profits and so few others manage to repeat what it did? If Tesla can do it, why couldn't they? That would be a shameful admission of defeat. But is it really a loss?
Tesla was founded in 2003, and its first profitable year was 2020. In other words, it took the BEV maker 17 years to solve the puzzle of making money selling electric cars. And this is just the first and most evident sign that it would not be easy. Some people will argue that this is because Tesla was a low-volume vehicle maker that had to reach mass production without going bankrupt in the process. Legacy companies, on the other hand, already had factories and sold millions of cars every year. They would just have to mass-produce a different kind of car. This perspective on the whole thing is as simple as it is wrong.
Tesla has a development process for its vehicles which was nicknamed "deliver now, fix later." I have written about that several times since Philippe Chain revealed how Elon Musk refused to make more road tests with the Model S before deliveries started. The former Tesla VP for quality wanted at least 1 million miles, but the CEO denied that and said recalls or OTA updates would fix any issues. No other automaker would risk doing the same, which implies development costs that are much higher for the competition than they are for Tesla. All it takes to confirm that this strategy is still in use is to check what happened with the Cybertruck and the several recalls it has already endured. Would Tesla be profitable if it played by the same rules?
Ten years after Marchionne appealed to customers not to buy the 500e, we seem to be in the same territory he was with most modern electric vehicles. The main difference is that automakers are just pushing these BEVs with heavy advertisement campaigns and disappointing quarterly reports about how much money they are losing in the process. That's the very definition of compliance cars. Until that changes, this is the inescapable conclusion.
This was more than predictable. I wrote about this in March 2022 when I said Tesla could be hurting the EV shift instead of promoting it. I came back to the same subject in October 2023, when I warned that BEV discounts would kill startups and badly damage more traditional companies trying to build BEVs. In a way, those texts already offered the conclusion this one points to, but perhaps that required the news we are seeing today. If anyone is selling BEVs and paying for that, they are doing what Marchionne said he was forced to do with the 500e in 2014. Yet, none of these companies cared to admit they did not find a way to sell these vehicles profitably. Why? The explanation is as simple as it is sad.
First of all, you have to ask if Tesla is really profitable. The company received billions in carbon credits, which can explain part of that alleged profitability. Apart from that, its financial numbers do not make sense, particularly after Tesla applied massive discounts to its cars, claiming that it was sharing cost-savings with its customers. The discounts were superior to the profits it had per unit. For that to be possible from one quarter to the next, Tesla would have needed a steep cost reduction, which is almost impossible considering how expensive a battery pack is. Supposing that were even remotely achievable, we would have another problem: how the company managed to deliver such profits.
Whether it would be or not, the deal is that most other car companies aren't. BYD probably managed to get there because it makes its own cells and also has a speedy development process, as Toyota discovered before making a partnership with the Chinese brand. Li Auto sells mostly plug-in hybrids. It is not unlikely that it would not make money if it sold only BEVs.
