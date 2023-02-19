Let's Discover Toyota's Latest Family Road Trip Companion: The 2024 Grand Highlander

As part of this year's Chicago Auto Show, Toyota unveiled an impressive SUV, dubbed the Grand Highlander, targeted at the North American market. As its name suggests, this all-new vehicle is derived from its "little" sibling, the Highlander, but on a more extended version of the TNGA-K platform and showcasing distinctive styling inside and out.
In Toyota's US lineup, the 2024 Grand Highlander will be positioned just under the Sequoia, a body-on-frame large-size SUV with exceptional off-road capabilities and first-class practical features. Building on the success of the popular Highlander, the Grand Highlander takes things up a notch.
Toyota conceived this vehicle from the ground up to be a more spacious proposition, enabling customers to carry passengers and cargo in comfort and luxury.
Being equipped with state-of-art tech features, the Grand Highlander should be a great companion whether you need to ferry kids to school, head out on an adventurous road trip, or run a few errands around town.
The TNGA-K platform is the foundation for the Grand Highlander, providing a versatile and stable base for this active family cruiser. It is a product of the Japanese brand's innovative design philosophy, called the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).
This formula is applied to a wide range of vehicles in the D-segment, E-segment, compact/mid-size crossover SUV, and even large MPVs. It is designed to support both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations and a wide range of wheelbase lengths from 2,690 to 3,060 mm (105.9 to 120.5 in), but it only works when paired with a transverse-mounted engine.
The sleek side profile features flowing lines connecting the front and rear, giving the Grand Highlander a sporty and dynamic look. The rear bumper is sharp and stylish, adding to the overall design aesthetics.
With its available 20-inch wheels and dual exhaust in the Hybrid Max variant, the Grand Highlander is a head-turner from every angle.
The console is sturdy and stylish, resembling a finely crafted sofa that adds to the comfortable and inviting interior space. The driver and passenger side armrests on the instrument panel provide a functional and ergonomic touch, making it easy to use the features regardless of whether the console lid is open or closed.
The Grand Highlander also offers a level of comfort that surpasses expectations, with available leather-trimmed seats, a 10-way power-adjustable for the driver, and an 8-way for passengers in the Limited and Platinum grades. The Hybrid Max variant can also be fitted with Ultrasuede and leather-trimmed seats with bronze-colored accents, adding a touch of sophistication to the interior.
The major highlight of the Grand Highlander's interior is the standard 12.3-inch multimedia display, conveniently surrounded by most of the essential driver controls. The configurable center console can even fit a full-sized tablet while still offering a wireless charger, two USB ports, and three cup holders. A sliding console cover is available, allowing the armrests to be used without hindrance.
In the second-row seats, air conditioning controls and separate left/right USB ports are placed within easy reach of second-row passengers. Additional cup holders and a smartphone storage slit are available on the center armrest in the case of bench seat configurations.
Third-row passengers can enjoy individual USB ports, smartphone/tablet storage space, and cup & bottle holders, all located on the deck side of the vehicle. A support grip is available during ingress when the driving situation gets tricky. Not least, a hand support space is provided during egress to ensure maximum passenger comfort and safety.
Across all three rows, the Grand Highlander offers a "grand" total of 13 cup holders and seven USB-C charge ports, ensuring everyone is fully charged and road-trip ready. Available conveniences such as a heated steering wheel, power-folding mirrors, heated and ventilated front and second-row seats, 1,500-Watt power outlets, and a hands-free power back door make the Grand Highlander the ultimate vehicle for any journey.
The base 2.4L turbo gas engine provides a well-balanced blend of performance and efficiency with its 265 available ponies on tap. At the same time, the 2.5L hybrid delivers impressive fuel economy without any sacrifices to performance whatsoever. The Hybrid MAX powertrain is the one for those seeking the ultimate driving experience.
Its impressive 362 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (544 Nm) of torque make the Grand Highlander the most potent mid-size SUV ever built by Toyota. Believe it or not, this powerplant can shuffle this enormous barge from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds. It also has a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs (2,270 kg), making it an excellent choice for towing heavy loads.
All three powertrain options come equipped with three drive modes (Sport, Eco, Normal) catering to every road condition or driver mood. For motorists seeking even more capability on and off the road, the gas AWD and Hybrid MAX models are fitted with the Multi-Terrain Select system, which features three selectable modes (Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, and Snow).
The system is controlled by intuitive touch and voice activation controls, with Connected Service Drive, Connect offering drivers and passengers access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation, and Destination Assist. Intelligent Assistant allows voice-activated commands to find directions, adjust audio controls, or change cabin temperatures, among other features.
Cloud Navigation utilizes the cloud to provide drivers with the latest available maps, traffic, and routing information, while POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to help locate the next destination.
The Grand Highlander also has dual Bluetooth phone connectivity and supports standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
For an enhanced audio experience, the Grand Highlander offers an available JBL Premium Audio system with 11 speakers and Clari-Fi technology. The system can also breathe life into compressed digital music formats, enhancing the audio experience.
Using the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Grand Highlander with a 1-year trial of the Remote Connect service. It enables the vehicle can be remotely started, and the doors can be locked or unlocked, among many other features.
The Grand Highlander has seven USB-C ports in the cabin, with a wireless charger for the driver and dedicated USB ports for the front seat passenger. Second-row passengers get two Type-C USB ports, and third-row passengers get a USB port at each outboard seating position.
Safety features are also included, such as a blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking functionality fitted to the Limited and Platinum variants, alongside a Panoramic View Monitor.
The production of the 2024 Grand Highlander is set to commence at Toyota's vehicle manufacturing plant in Princeton, Indiana. Official pricing information is not yet available but is expected to be announced later this summer.
Nintendo, bringing even more fun and entertainment to families on the road inside the upcoming 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. They proudly showcased a special promotion where 500 lucky customers will receive a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model features a more extensive, vibrant 7-inch screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast. Families can enjoy playing on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for multiplayer fun or take it on the go to enjoy its portability.
To celebrate the partnership, Toyota has customized a 2024 Grand Highlander with a special Mario Kart 8 Deluxe-themed wrap and installed a Nintendo Switch OLED system inside the vehicle. Attendees of the Chicago Auto Show experienced the spaciousness of the Grand Highlander while playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the large screens and speakers installed in the vehicle.
In line with modern times
A stylish proposition inside and out
Practicality is king
Capable powertrains and class-leading technologies
A "One More Thing" moment
