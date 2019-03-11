Leon Cupra R ST Is a 300 PS Hatch in Blackness Grey

Teen Goes Out to Walk Her Dog, Finds Kidnapped Man in The Trunk of a Car

After presenting the first ever car designed for the brand at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Formentor concept, Cupra is going back to what it does best: coming up with exciting variants of existing SEAT models. 6 photos



Equipped with a 2.0 TSI gasoline engine, the 4Drive system and a 7-speed DSG transmission, the R ST develops 300 ps and can reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds. The performances are better than in the



A few other technical modification were made to the Leon so that it copes with the road requirements, including the addition of new uprights to the front axle for better cornering speed and control and new lateral air intakes for better cooling. At the rear, the sporty sound of the Leon Cupra R ST is rendered via new quad exhaust pipes.



Cupra will make the car available in one of three colors - Magnetic Tech, Midnight Black, Nevada White or Blackness Grey, the last of them being exclusive to this model – and exclusive 19-inch wheels with Brembo brakes.



On the interior, the Cupra touch is visible in the choice of materials made. There’s fabric with a carbon fiber look on the lining of the doors, copper accents on the climate control vents, the central console, the logo on the steering wheel and on the stitching of the bucket seats. Alcantara is used on the steering wheel and gear knob.



“The Leon CUPRA R ST represents our ability to make unique, exciting cars with the most advanced technology ready for the most demanding and diverse of drivers,” said in a statement at the car’s launch Antonino Labate, Cupra director of strategy.



“It’s the amalgamation of the brand’s experience in motor racing and the ability of our design and engineering teams to seamlessly mix performance and functionality,”



