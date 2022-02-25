LEGO Vespa 125 Model Pays Tribute to an Iconic 1960s Italian Classic, the Vespa Piaggio

LEGO has just unveiled a 1,106-piece set designed to take you back to the 1960s when the iconic Vespa Piaggio was roaming the streets of Italy. The new LEGO Vespa 125 model pays tribute to that original Vespa, featuring a pastel pale blue exterior much like the original color found on the actual scooter.
There are a lot of sophisticated design touches to admire, from the flowers in the basket to the spare wheel, removable engine cover, brick-built engine, kickstand and working steering. Fans can even add a classic 1960s Italian license plate, to go with the authentic Vespa logo.
“Working with the LEGO Group was an extraordinary experience, because it brought two dreams?– the LEGO brand and Vespa?– together, which have the unlimited expressive potential that they offer their fans in common,” said Marco Lambri, Head of the Piaggio Group Design Center.
“Two outstanding brands able to span different ages, always able to reinvent themselves because they have the capacity to unite and to build in their DNA. As designers, the challenge was to have the soft shapes of Vespa coexist with the form of LEGO bricks, a challenge I believe we met with flying colors,” he added.
Meanwhile, LEGO Group senior designer, Florian Muller, stated that working with the Vespa team was an “incredible experience” and that one of his favorite parts of designing this set was being able to recreate all the small details of the original model.
We have to say, this is one of the most realistic looking LEGO sets we’ve seen in a while. The scooter looks so good, you could easily display it on a mantelpiece or somewhere that will always be within sight of your guests.
This little Vespa 125 will be available to purchase from the official LEGO website, as well as LEGO stores and other retailers globally starting on March 1st. The price is $99,99 in the U.S. and €99,99 in Europe.
