LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR Gains Immortality in Asphalt 9: Legends

Subsequent to its official introduction last fall, the LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR has now entered the digital racing world. The scale model made from small bricks can be thrashed in Asphalt 9: Legends, just as the videogame franchise has reached the 1 billion download mark. 9 photos



The action includes two qualifying rounds and those who make it through them will win a place in the final rounds from October 22 to 31. McLaren states that “only nine legends selected among winner pools will be crowned champion at the end, and will be in with the chance to win LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR sets and in-game rewards.”



Like its real-life counterpart, the LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR, made using 830 small pieces, has been meticulously recreated in the digital world. It sports the famous V8 engine, complete with moving pistons, as well as the distinctive aerodynamic features, and a special bespoke blue livery.



“When we designed the LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR we pushed ourselves to the limit to do justice to the engineering excellence of McLaren Automotive, and we’re thrilled to be able to replicate it virtually in such a standout way with Gameloft,” said the chief of LEGO Technic Products, Niels Henrik Horsted. “We can’t wait to see our fans on the track!”



The Senna GTR delivers "the fastest McLaren lap times outside Formula 1," as it was "freed from all road and motorsport rules," McLaren says. It's a high-end track-only toy with 694 ps (684 hp / 510 kW) per ton and boasts up to 1,000 kg (2,205 lbs) of downforce. At its heart lies the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that pumps out 825 ps (813 hp / 607 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Production was capped at 75 copies and all of them were sold in no time, despite the starting price equaling to $1.65 million.

