Now that the Lamborghini Aventador S has taken over, what can those who own a pre-revamp Aventador do to keep their V12 animals under the spotlights? One of the simplest paths to headline success comes from the wrap world and we're here to deliver the most recent example of this.

Say "hello" to the LEGO Gulf Lamborghini Aventador, a Raging Bull that will certainly turn as many heads as possible. While we've seen tons of Lambos wearing the famous lubricant producer's colors on the racetrack, the brick-tastic take comes to change everything.Heck, we even have a fel LEGO folks waiting to make eye contact with anybody in the proximity of the mid-engined machine. And if you're willing to meet them, you could cross paths with the goldRush Rally.This Lamborghini Aventador is among the multi-colored go-fast pack that will take part in the ninth edition of the event, which is scheduled to kick off tomorrow and end in Vegas, after twelve days of hooning.And if you think the design of this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine wrap is extreme, you should check out the "We're All Mad Here" second skin of the Cheshire Cat Jaguar F-Type R Convertible or the Leonardo da Vinci McLaren 12C preparing to take part in the adventure.Oh, and you should be prepared to meet even more wacky wraps, as we're preparing to bring some extra colorful ones soon.Since we're talking LEGO Lamborghinis, we've brought along a pair of videos that show what happens when somebody actually comes up with such a plastic supercar, with the retired Gallardo taking center stage for the builds we have here.Note that the first piece of footage below brings us an official LEGO kit, while the one underneath it showcases the power of three-dimensional fan art.