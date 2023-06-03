LEGO Created New Star Wars Sets As We Are All Preparing for Ahsoka TV Series

It might not be May anymore, but that doesn't mean Star Wars doesn't live in our hearts for the rest of the year. And this is also the case with LEGO.
This year, we have had lots of massive and, unfortunately, expensive Star Wars sets. But it is time to take a break, let our wallets recover, and wait for the newer, less costly, and much smaller builds. Who knows, they might connect just nicely with the larger ones since they are also connected to the old Star Wars movies and animated series.
The first and largest one is the Yavin 4 Rebel Base, with a piece count of 1,066 and a price that might not be cosmic but still high, $169.99 (€169.99 for the European market), to be exact. The most important thing to remember about this set is that it comes with no more, no less than 12 minifigures. It is more than most of the larger ones. These include a new Garven Dreis (Red Leader), Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, General Dodonna, Jon Vander, Rebel Fleet Trooper and Crew, C-3PO, and R2-D2 and R2-BHD droid figures.
This set recreates an iconic moment from Star Wars: A New Hope movie, and it comes with a Y-wing spaceship with an opening cockpit for a minifigure and a droid. It is completed by two spring-loaded shooters, buildable landing lights and steps, and a service cart with storage.
The temple has authentic features, such as a rotating hologram table, a pilot briefing room, two rotating stud shooters, a buildable tree with an elevating watchtower, and a medal ceremony stage. It measures 12 in. (31 cm) in height, 19 in. (49 cm) in width, and 7.5 in. (20 cm) in depth.
The next set with significantly fewer pieces is Yoda's Jedi Starfighter with 253 bricks and a price of $34.99 (€34.99). It only includes a Yoda minifigure with a lightsaber and an R2-D2 droid figure.
This build is designed for kids, as it comes fully prepared to be played with. It features an opening cockpit for Yoda and R2-D2, two spring-loaded shooters, and adjustable wings for landing and flight. The set is also relatively small, only measuring 2.5 in. (7 cm) in height, 5 in. (13 cm) in length, and 6 in. (16 cm) in width.
The last set is the 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack and can be combined with other Clone Trooper Battle Packs such as the 501st Legion (one of the most popular Legion of Elite Troopers). It comes with only 108 pieces and has an affordable price of $19.99 (€20.99).
The build also has four Trooper minifigures, including the leader, Captain Vaughn. They are accessorized with a blaster rifle, three smaller blasters, and two jetpacks. Two of the minifigures can fit into the Clone Infantry Support Speeder, which features two clips for their blasters, two stud shooters, and a stud-shooting laser cannon. It also measures 2 in. (5 cm) in height, 3.5 in. (9 cm) in length, and 3 in. (8 cm) in width.
All three sets will be released on August 1, 2023, just in time for the new Disney-made Ahsoka TV mini-series. And we hope it will not disappoint us since we, Star Wars fans, are not quite fond of most of the things Disney makes regarding this universe.
