Legendary Stunt Rider Chris Pfeiffer Passed Away

Multiple world champion stunt rider Chris Pfeiffer died. The 51-year-old stunt bike legend has taken his own life this weekend after what is described as a long period of depression. Almost six years ago, Pfeiffer retired from the professional stunt riding competition scene, but he still appeared in front of audiences.
Chris Pfeiffer was a four-time Red Bull Hare Scramble winner, and he had won numerous other trophies and championships in his career, which span over 20 years. His first motorcycle was gifted to him by his father, back when he was just five years old.
When Chris was just ten, he won his first trial race on a motocross bike, which led to a ten-year career in the field of professional motocross racing, along with approximately 300 trophies to his name. Back in 1985, Chris Pfeiffer became Germany's champion at motocross in the junior class, and he hoped to become world champion in that field.
He kept practicing motorcycle control, and then went on to learn how to do stunts on a motorcycle. Back then, the internet was almost non-existent, so he had to teach himself things, or maybe had the luck to read about how they are done from a magazine, but stunt riding was in its infancy at the time. Riders like Pfeiffer made the sport more popular across the world, and manufacturers got involved, as there is even a Chris Pfeiffer edition of the BMW F 800 R.
Chris Pfeiffer eventually went on to become a champion in stunt riding and managed to visit over 94 countries to do his stunt riding shows. The number 94 was Pfeiffer's estimate back when he announced his retirement from professional stunt riding, in 2015. Back then, Pfeiffer wanted to spend more time with his family, but he promised that he "will not quit riding, as that is his life."
Little did anyone know what would happen many years later, on a seemingly unimportant weekend, in Germany. Unbeknownst to the world, Chris Pfeiffer was struggling with depression and German media reports that he has taken his life during the weekend.
Chris Pfeiffer is survived by his wife, Renate, and his children. The Stunt riding legend will be buried on March 26th, 2022, in Trauchgau, Germany. If you are struggling with depression, please reach out to someone you trust before doing something that cannot be undone.
We will remember Christ Pfeiffer for his immense skill on a motorcycle, which is why we embedded a couple of videos of him doing his world-famous stunts in front of a crowd.
