Legacy Machine Thunderdome Watch Features Crazy Triple-Axis Tourbillon

5 Dec 2019, 12:37 UTC ·
by
As far as outstanding watches go, this is one of the most impressive. Max Büsser and Friends, or MB&F for short, recently unveiled the Legacy Machine Thunderdome Triple-Axis Tourbillon, aptly dubbed the “craziest, most cinematic” of its kind ever created.
It was designed in partnership with two prestigious horologists, Eric Coudray and Kari Voutilainen, HypeBeast reports. It will be made in a limited edition, which is bound to turn it into an instant collectible – assuming the revolutionary design wasn’t enough for that to happen.

The LM Thunderdome includes proprietary TriAx mechanism developed by Coudray. It is the world’s fastest triple-axis regulating system, a spherical tourbillon complication with three axes that spin at different speeds and on different planes. It rises almost like a tornado above the light-blue guilloche dial, which is designed with simplicity in mind, so as to draw the eye towards it.

A white lacquer dial, inclined for better legibility and partly reclining on the tourbillon, does the actual time telling. Because of its position, this second dial partly obscures the tourbillon, which is considered by industry watchers the only downside to an otherwise breathtaking masterpiece. The domed sapphire crystal protects the complications and emphasizes the three-dimensionality of the piece.

The LM Thunderdome comes with a price to match: $280,000. Only 33 pieces will be made in platinum with the light-blue guilloche dial, while 10 pieces in the tougher tantalum will be made exclusively for an Asian partner. The latter will come with either a dark blue dial or an Aventurine glass dial, with pricing yet to be announced.

While bulbous and seemingly oversized, the LM Thunderdome wears well and comes off as very elegant, thanks to the flat caseback and stylish strap. This is a timepiece that’s made to catch the eye and shock, while maintaining the elegant, stylish look of a classic watch.

