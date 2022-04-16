Lectric's XP Lite E-Bike Is an Extension of Its Most Popular Model, Weighs and Costs Less

Lectric eBikes’ XP series was a hit right from its launch and has become the most popular bike to be released by the Arizona-based manufacturer. Moreover, Lectric also boasts of it being “the most popular e-bike model in the nation.” It is priced at $1,000.
Available in four colors (Lectric Blue, Sandstorm, Midnight Black, and Arctic White), the XP Lite is an extension of the XP, keeping its familiar design and features, but being lighter, more compact, and easier to maneuver. It is also more affordable.
Lectric eBikes designed the XP Lite for riders on the go, in search of a convenient and simple transportation solution. This is a foldable, single-speed two-wheeler that weighs 46 lb (20.8 kg) and measures 36” in length, 16” in width, and 26” in height (91.4 cm x 40.6 cm x 66 cm) when folded, which makes it easy to store and haul around. It is equipped with 20 x 2.4” slim tires, has integrated front and rear lights, a large, backlit LCD display, and it is IP-65 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant. There is no suspension on the XP Lite, whose maximum payload capacity is 275 lb (124 kg).
The e-bike packs a 300W rear hub motor (peak power of 720W) and comes with Class 2 capabilities, being able to reach 20 mph (32 kph) with the pedal assist (there are five levels to choose from) or throttle. There is a twist throttle on the handlebar that delivers that extra power when you need it.
As for the battery on the new Lectric XP Lite, the two-wheeler packs a 48V/7.8 Ah removable battery that offers a range of more than 40 miles per charge. Four to six hours are required for the battery to fully charge. You can also charge the bike without removing the battery, using the external charging port on the down tube.
Lectric Bikes boasts of the XP Lite being its most customizable bike to date, offering three accessory package options for it. You can choose between the Carry pack, Commuter pack, or the Comfort pack, with each bringing useful upgrades to the table, such as a suspension seat post, front and rear racks, pannier bags, a phone holder, a premium headlight, and more.
Granted, there are also some drawbacks to the Lite version vs the original XP, with the most notable ones being the smaller battery on the XP Lite (7.8 Ah vs 9.6 Ah on the XP), the less powerful motor (300 W vs 500W on the XP), and most importantly, the lack of front suspension. The original XP also comes with a 7-gear drivetrain. But the XP Lite does compensate through its lower weight (46 lb vs 64 lb), more affordable price, and more agile design.
Lectric XP Lite folding electric bike for $800, which is a decent price considering what you get for the money. The Comfort and Carry packages will cost you an extra $99 each, while the Commuter package is priced at $89.
