Lectric eBikes Teases What Could Be the Most Affordable Electric Trike Yet

When Lectric eBikes launched the Lectric XP e-bike back in 2020, the two-wheeler was an instant hit not only with customers, but also with industry specialists due to the right balance of comfort, reliability, foldability, and affordability it offered. It seems that the Phoenix-based electric bike company is now looking to replicate the same success with a three-wheeler.
Lectric eBikes’ CEO Levi Conlow has revealed on a social media post that the company has been working on an electric trike, the first three-wheeler in its portfolio. The post comes accompanied by just one photo of the upcoming product, but a sticker on the e-trike seems to suggest it will be launched as part of the XP line, bearing the name Lectric XP Trike.
Though it’s a relatively new player in the e-bike industry, Lectric has established itself as a market leader by offering its electric mobility solutions at a highly competitive price. For instance, the XP 3.0 Long-Range Series, which provides a range of up to 65 miles, is available for $1,199, while the XP Lite Series starts at just $799, offering value that is very hard to match. And there is also the Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike, a dual-passenger e-bike that costs just $999.
True to its reputation, it appears the e-bike manufacturer plans to adopt an equally economical approach with its upcoming XP Trike. According to the short announcement on Facebook, the e-trike will be offered with a price tag of just $1,499. If we were to compare this to the latest major e-trike launch, the RadTrike from Rad Power Bikes, Letric’s upcoming offering will be $1,000 cheaper.
Though details on the Lectric XP Trike are scarce for the moment, it is already clear that it has so much more to offer compared to its competitors. For instance, it has a 14 Ah battery (voltage is not mentioned) and hydraulic brakes front and rear, helping provide higher performance. Moreover, it is equipped with a rear hub motor that drives both wheels through a differential axle instead of a front hub motor for single-wheel front drive.
As Lectric eBikes fans already know, the company’s e-bikes are fully foldable. The same is valid for the XP Trike. The three-wheeler will be fully foldable, but will arrive fully assembled, so you won’t need any tools or technical knowledge to put it together.
It might have a few inconveniences, though, like the fact that it does not have suspension and also lacks a larger tractor seat saddle, but the sharp design and killer price might make up for those.
According to Levi Conlow’s Facebook post, more details on the Lectric XP Trike will be revealed on January 13, so we’ll keep an eye out for the official reveal.
