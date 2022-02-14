Learn To Build Your Own Insane and One-of-a-Kind Motorcycle Trailer From Scraps

Folks, a YouTube channel named Make it Extreme has been wowing the world for years now with projects that are, well, extreme. Most notably, the tracked vehicles that this garage spits out.
This time around, you'll be taken through a DIY journey of making your very own motorcycle trailer out of things you can literally find around a junkyard, including that tire mounted to the rear.
Now, in Make it Extreme Fashion, the video below starts with nothing more than a bunch of separate components on a garage floor, revealing a general outline of the things to come. With some welding and smoothening, you can see the main structure begin to take shape.
From here, it's time to figure out just how to integrate a bearing to one end of the pipe as to be able to mount a single wheel to it and ensure it spins freely. This is one of the components that makes this trailer so unique. After all, how often do you see one-wheel trailers carrying motorcycles around town?
Part of the magic of this trailer is that it also articulates, and no, not just on your trailer ball. This property is yielded by another bearing setup connecting that rear U-shaped section to the main trailer arm. With a few bolts tightened, you see just how freely it can move.
Now, that movement needs to be controlled somehow; otherwise, you wouldn't be towing anything along; you'd be dragging. So, to ensure that both segments of this system work in unison, you can see the host begin to fashion a hydraulic piston to the whole thing. An additional framework is required to install this setup and consists of fashioning a hydraulic chamber, lines, and fluid. Best of all, the whole thing is manual; just apply elbow grease.
The trailer is finished with a quick coat of the famous Make it Extreme orange we've seen in the past and some quick decal work. First of all, the whole joint system completed at the rear seems absolute genius. Why? If you happen to check out the very end of the video, you can see just how easily a motorcycle can be mounted to the trailer; it's near perfect. Even the little on-ramp has a dual function and keeps your bike from sliding off the trailer.
Sure, this may have been one of the shorter and less intricate videos from the crew, but in the end, the best ideas are simple ones, and for this one-of-a-kind DIY motorcycle trailer, that simplicity paid off. How much do you think was spent on making this trinket?
