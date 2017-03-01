Leaked Range Rover Velar Photos Reveal Futuristic Dashboard

Just look at it. On the surface, it’s just another Range Rover. But then you notice that the Velar
has pop-up door handles similar to the Jaguar F-Type. Then you open the door and OH MY GOD!
Now that’s what the interior of the future should look like! Minimalist in design, uncluttered, and unapologetically simple to use. Located right in the middle of the dashboard is a 12-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system that serves as the centerpiece of the technological suite. Just a little bit below it, there’s a 5.5-inch secondary screen. A pair of rotary dials for temperature control and a small-sided volume knob round off the futuristic system.
Just like any other Range Rover of the modern era, the gear lever is actually a rotary dial that rises from the center tunnel the moment the driver turns on the engine. The steering wheel
, meanwhile, is a four-spoke job similar to that of the Range Rover Sport. Only the buttons on the steering wheel strike a discordant note from the Sport. As for the instrument cluster, that’s a configurable 12-inch TFT display. A head-up display is also on the menu.
Meant to bridge the gap between the Evoque and Sport, the Velar is riding on a platform that’s closely related to that of the F-Pace
. It’s as clear as a blue sky, then, that the engine lineup will likely mirror what the high-riding Jaguar has to offer. In the first instance, V6 powerhouses developed with Ford will do the talking on the gasoline- and diesel-fed fronts. At a later date, Ingenium-branded inline-sixes will step into the limelight. A plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 295 bhp four-cylinder is also expected to make the cut.
There’s a high possibility Range Rover might bestow a go-faster SVR variant onto the Velar, which should draw its power from a 5.0-liter V8 bettered by a thumping great supercharger. A ZF-developed automatic transmission will do the shifting in the driver’s stead, albeit don’t forget that the F-Pace diesel can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox too. But when you think about it, a manual in the Velar would look out of place next to that futuristic cabin
.
Range Rover will share more of the Velar later today, but in the meantime, the adjacent pics coming courtesy of DiarioMotor
are yours for admiring.