Leaked Jaguar E-Supercar Patent Images Look Like a Modern XJ220 Remake

For all its illustrious history, nobody really associates the notion of a supercar with the Jaguar name, even though the British manufacturer did arguably make at least one in the unmistakable shape of the XJ220.
That car came out of nowhere, and just to prove how unusual it was for Jaguar, it took the company more than twenty years to at least begin to think about making something similar again. That would be the C-X75, the hybrid concept car planned to receive a limited production run, but canceled due to the ongoing economic crisis.
That scenario might just have repeated itself, though we have no way of knowing for sure what the company's plans were for this model pictured here. The images came to life thanks to a 7thMustang forum user who stumbled across them. According to his description, Jaguar had registered the unnamed model with the EUIPO (European Intellectual Property Office) a year ago and with the corresponding Chinese organization earlier this year.
There might be a clue about the mystery model's name: a few months ago, Jaguar trademarked the EV-Type moniker with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office), and since this thing is clearly battery-powered, it could very well be the intended beneficiary.
Before anyone gets too excited, though, there's absolutely no reason to think this cool-looking car will be anything other than a concept - maybe even a virtual one, much like the Vision Gran Turismo one. A recent talk between Jaguar Land Rover CFO Adrian Mardell and some investors revealed the company's plans for the coming years, and there's absolutely zero room there for a low-volume supercar like this.
JLR is in the unenviable position of having to juggle between keeping its sales figures up while also preparing to usher the company into the EV era - something it already started doing with the Jaguar I-PACE electric crossover. A battery-powered supercar would tick half the requirements, but we get the feeling it's the other half - the one about sales - that weighs a lot more. Still, have a look at these photos and allow yourself to dream for a few moments.
