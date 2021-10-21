Leaked 2023 Range Rover Starts Digital Grille Controversy Ahead of Time

We have repeatedly noticed that pixel masters love to catch the OEMs unprepared with imaginative takes on their latest releases. But some are so fast they start their virtual play even before the official introduction.
Just a few hours ago (on October 20th, to be more precise), Jaguar Land Rover made a blurry splash across the automotive realm. They used a vague shot to announce the impending October 26th introduction of the fifth-generation Range Rover luxury SUV. But that’s not the headline.
The major bomb is that a French magazine potentially leaked the details on the fifth-generation Range Rover ahead of time. Sure, these things happen, and perhaps some of them are actually (and secretly) endorsed by the automaker to potentially build up hype. Whatever the case, we already know how the all-new Range Rover looks like (from all angles) way ahead of its world premiere.
And Theo, aka theottle on social media, is a virtual artist that's seemingly well in tune with the trials and tribulations of the automotive rumor mill. So, he wasted not a moment longer coming up with his vision of what should have been the Land Rover Range Rover... And Lord knows this digital alternative is definitely on the controversial side!
Sure, we have a feeling the official Range Rover is also going to cause massive polemics based on its design choices if the leak pans out. Our own editorial office had a few glorious hours of heated (and often hilarious) debates. So, perhaps the pixel master is also digitally joking.
Or maybe he’s just trying to get Land Rover into the ongoing fan-OEM grille dispute. Albeit with an eye towards the recent 2022 Lexus LX Ultra Luxury side of the game, rather than BMW’s kidney take on the matter. Frankly, it’s anyone’s guess – just like it’s the case with the virtual project’s title (“Land Over Run Over”) – which may or may not be a typo rather than a clever play upon words.
