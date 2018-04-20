Leaf Hits Sales Milestone in Japan, Nissan Plans Three New Electric Models

The 2018 Green Car of the Year, Nissan’s Leaf, is without a doubt the best selling electric car the world has ever seen. Since its introduction on the market in 2010, Nissan this March said it sold some 300,000 units and received an extra 20,000 orders for the new generation.
On Friday, the carmaker announced yet another milestone, this time in Japan: 100,000 Leaf delivered to customers.
“We’re excited to reach the 100,000-vehicle milestone for sales of the Nissan Leaf in our home market of Japan, and this wouldn’t have been possible without our customers, who have embraced this great car,” said Asako Hoshino, Nissan executive in charge with Japanese operations.
Encouraged by the success of the Leaf, Nissan already said it would launch eight new pure electric vehicles, including a few intended for China, as it eyes total sales in the segment of 1 million units by 2022.
Of those eight models, three will be intended for the Japanese market, the carmaker said on Friday, together with no less than five new e-Power models. By 2025, the move would mean that half of the vehicles Nissan sells will be electric or e-Power models.
In recent years, the Japanese automotive market left little room for new models of combustion cars to prove a success, mainly because the country’s carpool is already saturated. But if the Japanese don’t buy ICE cars because they already have some, they would most likely buy an electric one to replace them.
To further attract its customers, Nissan also announced it would create a new store format, which would be expanded globally.
Car sharing services, probably the most promising source of additional revenue for carmakers, is also a target on Nissan’s radar. In Japan alone, the company plans to increase the reach of its e-share mobi program from 30 to 500 locations by the end of the 2018 fiscal year.
