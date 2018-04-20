autoevolution
 

Leaf Hits Sales Milestone in Japan, Nissan Plans Three New Electric Models

20 Apr 2018, 12:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The 2018 Green Car of the Year, Nissan’s Leaf, is without a doubt the best selling electric car the world has ever seen. Since its introduction on the market in 2010, Nissan this March said it sold some 300,000 units and received an extra 20,000 orders for the new generation.
42 photos
2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF2018 Nissan LEAF
On Friday, the carmaker announced yet another milestone, this time in Japan: 100,000 Leaf delivered to customers.

“We’re excited to reach the 100,000-vehicle milestone for sales of the Nissan Leaf in our home market of Japan, and this wouldn’t have been possible without our customers, who have embraced this great car,” said Asako Hoshino, Nissan executive in charge with Japanese operations.

Encouraged by the success of the Leaf, Nissan already said it would launch eight new pure electric vehicles, including a few intended for China, as it eyes total sales in the segment of 1 million units by 2022.

Of those eight models, three will be intended for the Japanese market, the carmaker said on Friday, together with no less than five new e-Power models. By 2025, the move would mean that half of the vehicles Nissan sells will be electric or e-Power models.

In recent years, the Japanese automotive market left little room for new models of combustion cars to prove a success, mainly because the country’s carpool is already saturated. But if the Japanese don’t buy ICE cars because they already have some, they would most likely buy an electric one to replace them.

To further attract its customers, Nissan also announced it would create a new store format, which would be expanded globally.

Car sharing services, probably the most promising source of additional revenue for carmakers, is also a target on Nissan’s radar. In Japan alone, the company plans to increase the reach of its e-share mobi program from 30 to 500 locations by the end of the 2018 fiscal year.
nissan leaf Nissan Electric Car Japan Green Car of The Year car sharing e-Power
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
NISSAN models:
NISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 