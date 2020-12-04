Futuro, the Proto-Tiny Home With a Short Life but a Colossal Impact

Le StandUp Is the World’s Most Beautiful Paddleboard, Completely See-Through

The clock is ticking on that Christmas list, so here’s something to get for that friend or family member who has it all: the most beautiful paddleboard in the world. Meet Le StandUp. 9 photos completely see-through board that pretty much gives you the impression you’re directly on the water surface.



Le StandUp is made of a carbon fiber case with metal elements and patented transparent acrylic glass. There’s a biomimetic fin and a double row of LEDs on the bottom of the board, which promise visibility underwater of up to 15 meters (49.2 feet) in clear waters.



This board is both beautiful and exclusive since it’s limited edition. It’s also the first of its kind in the world. Translation: it’s a must-have if you can afford it. It wouldn’t look out of place on the world’s fanciest



“The ultra-transparency immerses you in the aquatic fauna and flora. The Loeva universe invites you into an exclusive and privileged dimension, in limited editions, each board is numbered,” reads the official description.



Moreover, some of the proceeds from the sale of these boards goes to the resettlement of an area of the ocean’s coral reef. You will be able to sleep better at night knowing you’ve done your part to help our poor planet.



As for how much it would cost to stuff a Christmas stocking with this beauty, venture a guess because it’s all we’ve got. Loeva says pricing is made public through email inquiries, which can only mean one thing: it must be as jaw-dropping as the board itself.



