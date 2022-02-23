Lazzarini Unveils Futuristic Luxury Yacht Alpha Royal One With Private Rooftop Jacuzzi

Italian design studio Lazzarini is known for its fascinating concepts that often test the limits of what’s possible. And its latest creation is no exception. Meet the Royal Alpha One, a futuristic yacht designed for pure indulgence at sea.
With its new vessel, Lazzarini suggests a more luxurious cruising experience. Measuring 65 feet (20 meters) in length, the Alpha Royal One features plenty of glass surfaces and “flowing” lines that give it a dynamic appearance.
It seems like its design was inspired by one of the studio’s most popular creations: the Royal Jet Capsule. It’s a futuristic luxury pod that looks like it came out of a sci-fi movie. What Lazzarini did was to take the jet capsule concept and make it bigger, better, and even more complex.
With a total height of 17.7 ft (5.4 meters), the Royal Alpha One features a spacious main deck, which has plenty of lounge areas. At the rear, there’s an open space that allows guests to admire the stunning views. But that’s not the only place that can offer that. The upper structure, which is surrounded by large glass surfaces, offers unrestricted views.
And if that’s not enough, the rooftop has a generous panoramic jacuzzi and a large sunbed for the ultimate relaxation at sea. The yacht also has a spacious garage where the water toys can be stored.
There’s no information regarding the vessel’s speed or range. Lazzarini only mentioned that the yacht will navigate across the sea with the help of a Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system. However, more details are expected to be released as the project progresses.
The Italian design studio has recently posted several images on its Instagram account showing the Alpha Royal One coming together – it’s just the hull, with the superstructure yet to follow. It’s not much, but it shows that Lazzarini has moved quite with the development of the yacht.
