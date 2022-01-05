LAVO Two-Wheeler Claims to Be the World's First Hydrogen Bike, Modular and Emission-Free

Australia-based green energy company LAVO boasts of having developed the world’s first integrated hybrid hydrogen battery that combines water with solar power to create green energy. It can store enough electricity to fulfill the needs of an average Aussie home for two days. Based on that battery, a Dutch studio claims to have created the first hydrogen bike concept in the world.
LAVO’s hydrogen battery can store over 40 kWh of electricity and is suitable for both home and commercial applications. Studio MOM’s concept was created last year, when the Australian approached the design studio, asking it to come up with a lightweight electric bike that uses the aforementioned battery system.
The result is the two-wheeler you see in the video below this article, only it is not a regular electric bike but a cargo one. Studio MOM explained that LAVO’s battery is more suitable for a cargo bike since they require a lot of energy to offer longer ranges. An extra hydrogen tank is better because it is lighter than a regular extra battery, with the former weighing 1.2 kg (2.6 pounds) while the latter is around 6 kg (13 pounds). But the concept can easily be adapted to city bikes as well.
Designed as a modular bike, the LAVO hydrogen two-wheeler can be assembled just as if it was made from LEGO blocks. It features an Elian patented steering hub that feels both rigid and comfortable when riding, and the battery is incorporated into the bike’s frame. And speaking of the frame, the top one is easily adjustable to fit any rider's needs.
While Studio MOM’s LAVO hydrogen bike was revealed in 2020, it is still just a concept and there’s yet no indication that it might someday be mass-produced. For now, it remains what Studio MOM claims to be the first hydrogen bike in the world, capable of bringing us one step closer to an emission-free society and of making long-range transportation possible.
