Lavish Super-Yacht Made to Mimic the Streets of Monaco. Includes a Racetrack

Yacht Island Design has thrown some pretty wild ideas at us over the course of their history and the Streets of Monaco is no exception from the rule. But it may be the most down to earth of their designs.
The idea began with Mediterranean principles of architecture and lifestyle and does include a racetrack, which allows for up to three carts to race simultaneously. Some famous architectural landmarks have been replicated and sized down to fit atop the vessel, giving you a real feel that you’re are not at all at sea.
This floating city is 508 feet long (155 meters) and with a crew of 70 to tender only 16 guests. ‘Cuz that’s how we roll round these parts. That’s not to say that more guests can’t be housed if needed. Using a diesel propulsion system, you should get pretty good mileage with this thing at a constant 15 knots (17 mph).
A number of iconic landmarks are included in the design, all of which are made to scale with the originals. Hotel de Paris, Princes Palace, Lowes Hotel, currently known as Fairmont, Port Hercule and La Rascasse are the main landmarks you’ll be able to roam through. Nearly forgot, the Monaco Casino is also found among the mix.
The main focus of this vessel is a space known as the Oasis. The Oasis is that space on the yacht where you just want to lounge all day, and I’m sure you’ll want to. The design for the Oasis is modelled after the gardens outside the Monaco Casino, and is built utilizing the space of two decks simultaneously, allowing for the creation of verandas, spaces made for lounging, pools and jacuzzies, and a gym.
From the pool area below, two grand marble staircases will lead you up to the spa facilities, also located in the Oasis. Equipped with manicure and hair salons, private massage suites, sauna and steam rooms, and of course a bar. Large Exterior windows allow for natural light to fill the space and to offer a clear view of the surrounding areas.
Next up we have the Grand Atrium. Considered the central hub of the yacht, it links upper and lower living areas and includes the VIP suites, library and theater areas. Here you’ll also find a number of intimate spaces that will allow for a drink or a talk to be shared. A wine cellar, dance hall, and dining room are also located in this area.
The owner’s apartment, however, covers a total space just short of 5000 square feet or 1460 square meters. That’s not an apartment. That’s a whole house! And just like a home, you have a fire-place, office, bedroom, and his and hers dressing rooms. Even a courtyard, balconies, and private sundeck with a jacuzzi and swimming pool are there to keep you feeling at home. The apartment also features a private elevator that connects all three decks.
If you don’t like the straight architectural style that Yacht Island will brief you on, there is another more modern style available. This design has more curved lines giving it a more modern-day cruise liner feel, different architectural landmarks are also replaced.
In case you get bored on the track, there is a beach deck at sea-level in case you want to race jet-skis or just cruise around on the sight-seeing submarine. All of this, for an easy to take 1 Billy.
