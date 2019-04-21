autoevolution

Lava Orange 2020 Porsche 911 (Sport Design Package) Shows Screaming Spec

21 Apr 2019, 11:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Now that more and more examples of the 2020 Porsche 911 are reaching dealers, there are plenty of specs that capture the imagination. And whenever I come across one that floats my rear-engined boat, I share it with you. Case in point with the 992 spec we have here - while this isn't a real-world sighting, we're dealing with the next best thing, namely a configurator sample.
3 photos
2020 Porsche 911 Shooting Brake2020 Porsche 911 Shooting Brake
This 992 Neunelfer comes dressed in Lava Orange, which is a guaranteed conversation starter. For one thing, this shade was chosen as the launch hue for the 991.1 GT3 RS.

And the idea behind this spec was too see Lava Orange covering as many elements of the Zuffenhausen machine as possible (of course, within the limits of proper aesthetics).

As such, the 911 Carrera 4S was fitted with the Sport Design front and rear aprons - the first includes the color-coded lip spoiler, while the latter involves the elements flanking the tailpipes.

Speaking of the tailpipes, this Porscha features the optional Sport Exhaust (you can easily notice this thanks to the pair of large, oval pipes), which feature a black finish to match the wheels of the car.

Then again, Lava Orange also made its way inside the coupe, being used for the trim found on the dashboard, the doors and the center console.

Of course, such a cabin spec will be an opinion splitter, but those who love machines coming from Porsche Exclusive, the carmaker's personalization arm, are used to this effect.

Heck, this spec could be taken one step further with the help of the Carrera Aerokit, which is an opinion splitter regardless of the rest of the configuration. I'm refering to that fixed rear wing resembling GT3 wings of the past, which was introduced earlier this year.

For now, the Aerokit needs to be included in the original order, but expect this to land on the Tequipment list soon (think: dealer retrofit).


 

A Lava Orange #911Carrera4S with SportDesign package from the #PorscheExclusiveManufaktur. #Porsche #PorscheLebanonFans #PorscheCentreLebanon #Motorsport #Lebanon | porschebeirut.com

A post shared by Porsche Lebanon Fans (@porschelebanonfans) on Apr 19, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

2020 porsche 911 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 SpeedsterPORSCHE 911 Speedster Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioAll PORSCHE models  
 
 