Chevrolet Reveals New Trailblazer, Tracker In Shanghai

4 New Porsche 911 Targa (992) Spotted on Nurburgring, Turbo Targa Rumors Grow

3 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Looks Sleek With a Hardtop

2 Porsche 911 Speedster Scale Model Shows Up in New York, Pricing Revealed

More on this:

Lava Orange 2020 Porsche 911 (Sport Design Package) Shows Screaming Spec

Now that more and more examples of the 2020 Porsche 911 are reaching dealers, there are plenty of specs that capture the imagination. And whenever I come across one that floats my rear-engined boat, I share it with you. Case in point with the 992 spec we have here - while this isn't a real-world sighting, we're dealing with the next best thing, namely a configurator sample. 3 photos



And the idea behind this spec was too see Lava Orange covering as many elements of the Zuffenhausen machine as possible (of course, within the limits of proper aesthetics).



As such, the 911 Carrera 4S was fitted with the Sport Design front and rear aprons - the first includes the color-coded lip spoiler, while the latter involves the elements flanking the tailpipes.



Speaking of the tailpipes, this Porscha features the optional Sport Exhaust (you can easily notice this thanks to the pair of large, oval pipes), which feature a black finish to match the wheels of the car.



Then again, Lava Orange also made its way inside the coupe, being used for the trim found on the dashboard, the doors and the center console.



Of course, such a cabin spec will be an opinion splitter, but those who love machines coming from Porsche Exclusive, the carmaker's personalization arm, are used to this effect.



Heck, this spec could be taken one step further with the help of the



For now, the Aerokit needs to be included in the original order, but expect this to land on the Tequipment list soon (think: dealer retrofit).





A Lava Orange #911Carrera4S with SportDesign package from the #PorscheExclusiveManufaktur. #Porsche #PorscheLebanonFans #PorscheCentreLebanon #Motorsport #Lebanon | porschebeirut.com A post shared by Porsche Lebanon Fans (@porschelebanonfans) on Apr 19, 2019 at 8:00am PDT This 992 Neunelfer comes dressed in Lava Orange, which is a guaranteed conversation starter. For one thing, this shade was chosen as the launch hue for the 991.1 GT3 RS.And the idea behind this spec was too see Lava Orange covering as many elements of the Zuffenhausen machine as possible (of course, within the limits of proper aesthetics).As such, the 911 Carrera 4S was fitted with the Sport Design front and rear aprons - the first includes the color-coded lip spoiler, while the latter involves the elements flanking the tailpipes.Speaking of the tailpipes, this Porscha features the optional Sport Exhaust (you can easily notice this thanks to the pair of large, oval pipes), which feature a black finish to match the wheels of the car.Then again, Lava Orange also made its way inside the coupe, being used for the trim found on the dashboard, the doors and the center console.Of course, such a cabin spec will be an opinion splitter, but those who love machines coming from Porsche Exclusive, the carmaker's personalization arm, are used to this effect.Heck, this spec could be taken one step further with the help of the Carrera Aerokit , which is an opinion splitter regardless of the rest of the configuration. I'm refering to that fixed rear wing resembling GT3 wings of the past, which was introduced earlier this year.For now, the Aerokit needs to be included in the original order, but expect this to land on the Tequipment list soon (think: dealer retrofit).