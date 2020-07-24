Laura Siegemund Exchanges Clay and Racket for Hockenheim and Taycan Turbo S

Laura Natalie Siegemund does not have the same star power of compatriot Angelique Kerber or the physical presence of Serena Williams, nor the petite yet extremely powerful stature of Simona Halep. Yet she is still a primal element of her national tennis team, and a winner of the 2017 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.
Back then she went home driving a tasty Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet – so no wonder she became a fan of the Zuffenhausen brand. The company was not going to let that opportunity slide far too long and here we are now looking at Siegemund taming the fully electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S onto the hot tarmac of Porsche’s Experience Center Hockenheimring track.
“I always find it exciting to experience new things without knowing what to expect,” explains Laura. “It’s not something I have in tennis. I always know what to expect and can prepare for it. All the more reason to look forward to the day at the Porsche Experience Center. It was a great experience.”
She got treated to the same VIP experience Porsche fans get when embarking on the Porsche “Pilot Program” - early day start with a briefing with the instructress for the first serve, then a court exchange to first get the grasp of a 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet and have the chance to warm up with a few swings across the legendary and demanding 2.8-kilometer (1.73-mile) long circuit.
After the first ball exchanges with the slipstream of the instructress’ vehicle that visually guided her on the optimal racing line it was time for the real match with her doubles partner, the Taycan Turbo S. “It’s awesome. You put the foot right down, don’t hear anything, and then suddenly the car takes off like a bat out of hell,” said the tennis player at the end.
By the way, anyone can root for Laura this week when she is scheduled to play for the final of the “German Ladies’ Series” and Porsche fans can have a go around the Hockenheimring courtesy of the 170,000 square meter Porsche Experience Centre that also includes a handling raceway and an off-road track, among other facilities.
