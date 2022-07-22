Latto and Her Sister Match Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for Birthday Party

Matching with your car is not a new trend, with celebrities doing it often for a long time. It’s also something we see Latto do quite a lot with so many of the cars from her garage. This time, her sister joined in the fun, matching with Latto’s Corvette Stingray before they went out partying for her birthday.
Latto, also known as Big Latto, loves expensive, colorful cars. The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, owns a white Bentley Bentayga, an orange Lamborghini Urus, a blue Lamborghini Huracan Evo, and a fuchsia Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray.
Over time, the rapper showed off her cars on numerous occasions, and her favorite way to do it is by matching with them.
This time, she paired up with her sister, Brooklyn Nicole, both wearing matching fuchsia outfits for Brooklyn’s birthday party. In one of the shots shared on Latto’s Instagram account, the two sisters are leaning against the hood of Latto’s C8 Corvette Stingray.
The “Big Energy” musician has made it a tradition to treat herself to new cars for her birthdays, and she bought the C8 Corvette Stingray when she turned 22. She didn’t seem to follow the same tradition for her sister’s birthday, though.
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray is put in motion by a 6.2-liter V8 engine. Mated with an 8-speed DCT transmission, the power unit sends 495 horsepower (502 ps) at 6,450 rpm and a maximum torque of 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) at 5,150 rpm to the rear wheels.
These figures help the sports car sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 194 mph (312 mph). Given these specs, the Corvette Stingray coupe has a starting price of $60,000 before options and taxes.
And Latto’s fuchsia model makes it perfect for showing off on social media.
