Latin America Is Ready for eVTOLs, Eve Receives Order for 100 Aircraft From Brazil

We are all stiffening our necks looking up for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft and flying taxis, but it’s still not happening, despite all the rumors and plans of some ambitious companies. One of them is Eve Urban Air Mobility, which has just sealed a new deal to bring its eVTOLs to Latin America.
This is not the first such partnership announced by the Embraer-owned company in that area of the Globe, with Eve receiving an order of 50 eVTOLs for Brazil back in June. The company would also bring its urban traffic management solutions, which would be implemented in Brazil by its partner, Helisui Aviation. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2026.
Now Eve announces another collaboration, this time with Avantto, an aircraft sharing business in Brazil and also the largest Embraer operator in Latin America. The company has been offering flight services for short, intra-city helicopter transportation for over 10 years.
All names aside, this new partnership includes an order for 100 Eve eVTOLs, along with a collab to develop a new eVTOL operation, not just in Brazil but across entire Latin America. 2026 remains the year scheduled for delivery.
So what’s with all the hype regarding Eve’s eVTOL? Well, for starters, it is described by its developer as a fifth-generation fly-by-wire system and a 100 percent electric aircraft that is not just emission-free but also low noise. It is supposed to be quiet and safe and it has already reached several development milestones, including the first flight of the engineering simulator last summer and a proof concept last fall.
That’s pretty much everything revealed by the company so far, so we are anxiously waiting to receive more information about the capabilities of this overpromoted aircraft.
As stated by Eve’s CEO, Andre Stein, the company’s mission is to democratize aviation by increasing accessibility and affordability through its air mobility solutions.
