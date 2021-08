Latest SKODA Fabia Is Based on the Volkswagen Group Modular MQB-A0 Platform

kW

According to SKODA, this latest Fabia represents the most spacious car in the segment and includes enhanced comfort features and a list of new safety and assistance systems and it's the first SKODA based on the Volkswagen Modular MQB-AO Platform said Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO.Martin Jahn, SKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, added that the launch of this generation of the Fabia is a highlight for the company and that SKODA hasThe latest Fabia includes infotainment and connectivity upgrades, S, SE Comfort, SE L and Colour Edition trim levels for the UK market which will launch at the end of 2021. There is also a “sporty” Monte Carlo version to follow soon.The Fabia offers five petrol engines from Volkswagen Group’s EVO generation that range from 48(65 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS).This newest Fabia is 11 cm (4.3 in) longer than its predecessor, boasts the largest boot in its segment at 380 liters (13.4 cu-ft) and features a drag coefficient of 0.28 largely due to aerodynamically optimized wheels and actively adjustable cooling shutters in the front bumper air inlet.