Latest SKODA Fabia Is Based on the Volkswagen Group Modular MQB-A0 Platform

The Skoda Fabia, a ‘supermini’ car produced by Czech manufacturer Skoda Auto since 1999, is the replacement for the Skoda Felicia which was discontinued in 2001. The Fabia comes in hatchback, estate and saloon body styles at launch, and since 2007. The third-generation Fabia was launched in 2015 and now the fourth generation has rolled off the line for 2021.
According to SKODA, this latest Fabia represents the most spacious car in the segment and includes enhanced comfort features and a list of new safety and assistance systems and it's the first SKODA based on the Volkswagen Modular MQB-AO Platform.
“We have combined the well-known SKODA attributes – such as generous amounts of space, the highest levels of quality and safety, and excellent value for money – with an emotive design and the lowest drag coefficient within its class,” said Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO. “I am convinced that this overall package will allow us to further strengthen our position in the entry-level segment and attract new customers to the brand.”
Martin Jahn, SKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, added that the launch of this generation of the Fabia is a highlight for the company and that SKODA has “refined our new small car in every aspect.”
The latest Fabia includes infotainment and connectivity upgrades, S, SE Comfort, SE L and Colour Edition trim levels for the UK market which will launch at the end of 2021. There is also a “sporty” Monte Carlo version to follow soon.
The Fabia offers five petrol engines from Volkswagen Group’s EVO generation that range from 48 kW (65 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS).
This newest Fabia is 11 cm (4.3 in) longer than its predecessor, boasts the largest boot in its segment at 380 liters (13.4 cu-ft) and features a drag coefficient of 0.28 largely due to aerodynamically optimized wheels and actively adjustable cooling shutters in the front bumper air inlet.
