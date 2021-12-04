AI-designed Xenobots Have Figured Out How To Replicate, Living Robots Are Coming

5 You’d Better Not Update Waze If You Use the App on CarPlay

4 iPhones Causing a Nightmare in the Car, You’d Better Hold Back from Updating

2 A New Google Maps Update Is Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay

1 HERE’s Google Maps Alternative Gets New Features on iPhone and CarPlay

Latest iPhone Beta Updates Exhibit CarPlay Bugs That Need to Be Fixed ASAP

Beta software programs come in handy for a wide variety of reasons. First of all, they allow software developers to release early versions of their applications to experienced users before pushing them to the production ring. 7 photos



This is why Apple itself is also betting so big on iOS beta builds. And judging from the experience with



Many users who are currently part of the testing program are



In other words, if you want to listen to



Users are reporting a similar behavior with various apps on CarPlay, including not only Spotify but also Waze and Google Maps. In all cases, unlocking the iPhone and launching these apps on the smartphone restores them on the head unit as well.



While the glitch has been reported in the latest beta version of iOS 15.2, it looks like it’s been around since the very first build of the same update. The good news is this release is still in the beta stage, so hopefully, Apple is aware of the whole thing and is currently working on a fix before the production rollout starts.



No ETA is available just yet as to when iOS 15.2 should ship to users, but it could go live for everybody later this month. Second of all, it gives these users the chance to try out the latest improvements before they become available to everybody. And last but not least, it’s a great way for developers to receive feedback on what’s not working properly and fix the experience before the public rollout starts.This is why Apple itself is also betting so big on iOS beta builds. And judging from the experience with CarPlay on the very latest iOS beta updates, the program is certainly doing its job.Many users who are currently part of the testing program are reporting struggles with CarPlay apps. More specifically, the apps they use on CarPlay freeze either on launch or seconds after that unless the iPhone is unlocked and the apps are loaded on the smartphone as well.In other words, if you want to listen to Spotify on CarPlay, launching the app on the head unit either causes the app to freeze or doesn’t allow you to start the playback. To restore the expected behavior, you need to launch Spotify on the iPhone as well, and the second it’s brought to the foreground on the smartphone, it starts working properly on CarPlay as well.Users are reporting a similar behavior with various apps on CarPlay, including not only Spotify but also Waze and Google Maps. In all cases, unlocking the iPhone and launching these apps on the smartphone restores them on the head unit as well.While the glitch has been reported in the latest beta version of iOS 15.2, it looks like it’s been around since the very first build of the same update. The good news is this release is still in the beta stage, so hopefully, Apple is aware of the whole thing and is currently working on a fix before the production rollout starts.No ETA is available just yet as to when iOS 15.2 should ship to users, but it could go live for everybody later this month.