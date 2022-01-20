Latest DBA Speedback Silverstone Took 8,000 Hours to Build, Is Ready for Shipping in Asia

David Brown Automotive (DBA) took to the web to unveil its latest Speedback Silverstone Edition, which will be shipped to its rightful owner in Asia.
One of ten to be built, it took over 8,000 hours (333+ days) to come to life by hand and sports a Black Metallic paint finish that took artisans more than 8 weeks to complete. The color is offset by milled aluminum brightwork, chrome-plated and hand-brushed for a more muted effect, complemented by monochrome badges.
For the cockpit, the customer chose Oyster leather, joined by the wood elements on the dashboard and door cards, and subtle aluminum Union Flag and Silverstone Edition inlays. Brushed chrome metalwork and jet-inspired air vents are on deck too, and they are a nod to the racing past of Silverstone. The brand’s famous picnic seat can be found in the trunk, and it is accompanied by a set the includes a wool blanket, leather-trimmed flasks, and leather whisky bottle holder.
“This latest in a line of limited-edition Silverstone Editions is a reminder of the continued appeal of the now iconic Speedback shape, and acts as a fitting tribute to the heritage of Silverstone,” said founder and CEO, David Brown. “This particular model represents the crystallization of what David Brown Automotive stands for; emotive, timelessly stylish motor cars, that marry bespoke coachbuilding techniques and high-build quality, with modern performance and an exhilarating, affecting driving experience.”
Based on the discontinued Jaguar XK and featuring a body reminiscent of the Aston Martin DB5, the DBA Speedback packs a Jag’ supercharged 5.0-liter V8, rated at 601 hp (610 ps / 448 kW), mated to a six-speed semi-automatic transmission made by ZF, and rear-wheel drive. It’s capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.2 seconds from rest and will keep going up to a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Despite looking like a classic car, it features calibrated dynamic stability control, active rear differential, high-performance brakes, and a suite of safety gear.
