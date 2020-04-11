Last Ever Porsche 911 991 Speedster Auctions Complete with Matching Chronograph

The Angell e-Bike Is Light as a Feather but Incredibly Smart

At the end of 2019, Porsche marked the end of series production for the 991 generation of the 911 with the rollout of the last ever model of the series. It was the 233,540th 991 model ever made, and the last of the 1,948 Speedster examples produced. As the last cars of this production run are en route to their customers or going through the final customization process, this last 911 Speedster is going under the hammer. 46 photos



The car going under the hammer is the last to roll down the lines at the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen factory, fitted with a specially modified variant of the Heritage Design package.



Finished in GT Silver Metallic, the car packs the series’ 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat six engine that cranks out 510 PS and is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox. It will not sell alone, but accompanied by a series of other elements and advantages.



First off, a 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph has been created exclusively for this one model. It comes with a strap made in the exact same cognac leather as that applied to the interior of the car, a silver winding rotor that mirrors the car’s wheels, and the chassis number of the 911 fitted on it.



Additionally, the winner will get as an extra a behind-the-scenes tour of the Porsche’s Weissach development headquarters, and a personal handover of the vehicle from



“We are all profoundly affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it’s having on those most at risk in our communities,” said in a statement Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche North America.



Porsche announced this week it partnered with auction house RM Sotheby's to sell the car to the highest bidder during an online event that will open on Wednesday, April 15 and end a week later, on April 22. All the money from selling this car will be donated to United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to support the fight against the coronavirus.

