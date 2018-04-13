Last Ever 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 Viper To Be Sold as a Pair

A combined troop of 1,485 horsepower stands between the two monster machines manufactured by Dodge. And all of them can belong to the same private garage, as one lucky and rich buyer will get the chance to take them home as a pair.

The proceeds from the sale of the two monster-engined cars will go to non-profit organization United Way, Dodge says. At this summer’s Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction, scheduled for June 20-23 in Uncasville, Connecticut, Dodge will be offering both a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and a 2017 Viper to the highest bidder. They are not just any Demon or Viper, however.Both models are the very last units of their respective production versions to come off the assembly lines. The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon (840 horsepower) is the last of the 3,300 units of the limited edition, while the Viper (645 horsepower) is the very last of its kind, as production for the car was discontinued last fall.Both models come painted in Viper Red and have interiors packed with black Alcantara. They will be offered with specific dash plaques and custom car covers, as well as with an authentication kit documenting that they are the last of those models ever built.The fact that Dodge will be selling these last two models contradicts initial plans to make them part of the brand’s Heritage Collection.“An avid collector could search a lifetime to try to put two vehicles of this pedigree together and never find it, it’s that elusive,” said Dodge’s head of passenger cars, Steve Beahm.“Pairing the last Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Dodge Viper production cars – two of America’s most sought-after vehicles – under the roof of Barrett-Jackson gives someone the ‘last’ chance to own this unique piece of automotive history, and Dodge//SRT the opportunity to raise money for a cause close to our hearts.”The proceeds from the sale of the two monster-engined cars will go to non-profit organization United Way, Dodge says.