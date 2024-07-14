Last Driven in 1980: Two Rare Convertible Gems Rot in Texas Amid Hoard of Iconic Pony Cars

Rare even when new, a red pair of a 1969 Mercury Cougar convertible and a 1974 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale would make nice finds for avid restorers with a sweet tooth for classic drop-tops. Located in north Texas among a sea of mundane pony cars, a handful of sportscars, and full-size luxo-barges, these rare treats are for sale, but who will save them?
The sixties and seventies were productive years for American carmaking, despite the transition from a great age to a great ache, with the whole Malaise and energy crunches and stuff like that. From the muscle car golden years to the muffle cars of the following two decades, America went full circle in building automobiles.
With Chevrolet and Ford constantly battling for supremacy in sales, it’s only natural that most boneyards are filled with half-century-old bodies and parts from those two archrivals. However, even in death, all cars are not equal, as some cars are more equal than others (if you must, you can hold Eric Arthur Blair responsible for this shoddy grammatical construct, except he used it in Animal Farm).
In this aspect, Texas is a good state for digging for old Detroit iron (maybe not down South close to the Gulf), and chances are a classic car hunter will get a deal on a nice find. One man’s trash is another man’s gold – this mantra could not have been better enunciated than when it comes to reviving junkyard-salvaged automobiles.
Sometimes, the choice is easy to make, either because there’s little to choose from and one settles for what one gets or because there’s such a wide variety of options that the car nut is spoilt for choice. The latter is the case in this junkyard, filled to the brim with second-generation Camaros and late first-generation Mustangs. What a place to not end the rivalry that began in late 1966 when Chevrolet entered the pony car wars!
The YouTubers from Heart of Texas Barn Finds and Classics paid a visit to the junkyard and gave us a walkaround of the property that also serves as a retirement home for several full-size convertibles, some of them rare treats. The Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz from 1984 is one of those forgotten gems that did its best to revive the drop-top motoring fashion forty years ago.
I’m not counting the T-top C3 Corvettes and gen-two Camaros as open-tops (technically, they could fit the bill), but I am referring to the 1969 Mercury Cougar convertible (the first year with a ragtop version) and the Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale from 1974.
When this red example was assembled in 1969, the Cougars were divided into two-door hardtops and two-door drop-tops, but the former outnumbered the latter by about nine to one. Out of the total 100k units built, 9,700 were siblings of this derelict Mercury ‘personal sports car’ (that was the tagline in the official sales literature). Five thousand seven hundred came in standard form, while 4,000 wore the XR7 badge of distinction.
The Cougars of 1969 were powered as standard by a 351 cubic-inch V8 (5.8 liters), up from the previous year’s 302 small-block (Ford’s famous 4.9-liter workhorse). The other two displacements offered were the 390-cube V8 (the 6.5-liter engine that made landfall at the same time as the first Cougar in 1967) and the all-mighty 428 Cobra Jet (with or without Ram Air).
The Delta was a variant of the 88, the venerable nameplate that endured for half a century, and this convertible is from the last years of this body style. Remember that in 1976, Cadillac announced the last American-made convertible automobile, with everyone else retiring the soft-top options in the previous years.
Oldsmobile kept the ragtop in the Delta 88 Royale until 1975, but this example is a year older than that—the horizontally split taillights give it away. Cloth over the passenger compartment was not a popular choice that year—out of the total of 121,600 Delta 88s assembled, just 3,700 had the retractable roof (all came in the upper Royale trim).
180 hp from 5.7 liters was nothing to write home about until one compared it to the 170-horse output of the 7.5-liter behemoth. To save face, Oldsmobile planted a four-barrel carburetor atop the big-block and squeezed 210 ponies from it. (For comparison, the top-of-the-range Rocket 455 V8 in the Toronado produced 230 net hp in 1974).
Like the Cougar, this 88 Royale is red (eerie coincidence), and its interior is just as shot as the Mercury’s. All the cars on the property were last seen on American roads in the early 80s (1980-1981) and were stored under the star-filled tarp of the open sky ever since. Texas may be a better place to have a car, but forty years in the open is no joke, especially for convertibles – and these two relics have plenty of mortal wounds to demonstrate that.
Some are more abundant, others are more valuable, many are worthless, and few are given a second chance. And it's not just rescuers' interest at stake – it's also down to where said wrecks are laid in state. For it's one thing to go through a car cemetery in a dry, even arid state, and a different adventure rummaging through biodegradable metal in the rust belt, Florida, or other moisty regions.
Located in Mansfield, Texas (about halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth and roughly the same distance South), the boneyard is overspilling with 70-73 Chevrolet Camaro bodies in various states, ranging from 'too far gone' to 'I could use some of it,' and an equally numerous headcount of '70-'72 Mustangs and Cougars.
Ford Motor Company's upper division, Mercury, introduced the Cougar in 1967 (as a counter for the Camaro-Firebird double punch thrown from across the road by Chevrolet and Pontiac motor divisions). The convertible arrived two years later and lasted until the end of the second generation, but it never spurred a critical mass of prospects' interest.
Power-wise, the FoMoCo cats packed 250, 290, 320, or 335 horses, harnessed through one of three gearboxes (three- and four-speed manuals and the Select-Shift three-speed automatic).
The Oldsmobile is the other sun-filled (rather sun-broiled), fun-filled convertible that caught my attention.
Powerhouse ratings were despicable, in all fairness, with the SAE net ratings spelling lesser performance than before 1972. Three engines could be installed in a Delta 88: a standard 350 four-barrel and a pair of 455s (two- and four-barrels). Reduced compression ratios (8.5:1 in 1974) and other smog-reducing equipment resulted in the small engine yielding ten extra horsepower over the 2-bbl variant of the big motor.
