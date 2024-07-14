Last Driven in 1980: Two Rare Convertible Gems Rot in Texas Amid Hoard of Iconic Pony Cars

183 photos Photo: YouTube/Heart of Texas Barn Finds and Classics

Rare even when new, a red pair of a 1969 Mercury Cougar convertible and a 1974 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale would make nice finds for avid restorers with a sweet tooth for classic drop-tops. Located in north Texas among a sea of mundane pony cars, a handful of sportscars, and full-size luxo-barges, these rare treats are for sale, but who will save them?