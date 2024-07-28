Last Call for This Awesome Brand-New Dodge Challenger Hellcat Black Ghost

With everything that's happening in the muscle car world these days, it's easy to overlook some exciting models that pop up for grabs, like this Dodge Challenger Black Ghost that's part of the Last Call series, and it's an SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.
But what is happening in this class? Well, first and foremost, the Mustang S650 that Ford makes is the only one still in production. It is the new-gen, for that matter, and the Blue Oval sells it in EcoBoost and V8-powered flavors, with the track-focused and ultra-pricey GTD joining the family soon. Rumors also speak of a potentially new Shelby GT500 launching, perhaps next year. Still, in the meantime, Shelby's proposal is the Super Snake, offered with 830 horsepower in the top form and 480 hp in a lesser configuration.
General Motors ditched the muscle car segment at the end of 2023. That's when the final sixth-gen Camaro saw the light of day. No one knows what the future holds for this nameplate, as while some claim it might return as a crossover, others believe the bowtie company won't give up on the muscle car game. Thus, a potentially new Chevrolet Camaro would need to stick to the ICE recipe to rival the latest Mustang and would also need an electric derivative to take a swing at the all-new 2025 Dodge Charger.
If you forgot, the latter comes with six-pot firepower and a couple of electric powertrains, making it the first-ever and only zero-emission production muscle car. We've seen several copies of the 2025 Dodge Charger in the open recently, and while they look good, they have lost their appeal by not featuring a V8 motor anymore. Let's hope Stellantis' brand makes the all-new Charger a great driver's car, as otherwise, it's doomed to fail. But that's our two cents on the matter and should be taken with a pinch of salt.
However, this story is not about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, but a lesser model that's still extremely exciting. It's the Challenger Black Ghost, an SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody-based machine that was part of the automaker's Last Call Series. The 1970 Challenger RT SE that Godfrey Qualls owned inspires it. It features a black paint finish, a black gator skin roof vinyl, 11x20-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed Wheels, six-piston Brembo brakes, and several other goodies.
These also apply to the muscle car's cabin, where users will find Alcantara/Laguna leather seats, carbon fiber bezels, and a red SRT logo on the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The car also features a Harman Kardon audio and other stuff that further sets it apart from the regular Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody – as if there's anything regular about that muscle car. Power still comes from the 6.2L supercharged HEMI V8, which makes 807 hp (819 ps/602 kW).
The vendor reminds readers about the 6.2L HEMI V8, the automatic transmission, and some other highlights that this model enjoys over the rest of the series. It also shares an extensive image gallery that shows the vehicle from multiple angles. It's a black-on-black copy sprinkled with white decals at the rear, a yellow touch on the chin spoiler, silver wheels, and a great motor under the hood, with pure rear-wheel drive for tail-happy times, assuming that its next owner will drive it and not park it in a garage hoping to make a nice profit by flipping it.
Advertised by Garage Kept Motors here, this 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Last Call is an awesome proposal in the second-hand muscle car market. Its asking price might make you say no. It was listed for $156,900 at the time of writing, so you have to be loaded if you plan to make it yours. But would you really spend that much money on a muscle car?
General Motors ditched the muscle car segment at the end of 2023. That's when the final sixth-gen Camaro saw the light of day. No one knows what the future holds for this nameplate, as while some claim it might return as a crossover, others believe the bowtie company won't give up on the muscle car game. Thus, a potentially new Chevrolet Camaro would need to stick to the ICE recipe to rival the latest Mustang and would also need an electric derivative to take a swing at the all-new 2025 Dodge Charger.
If you forgot, the latter comes with six-pot firepower and a couple of electric powertrains, making it the first-ever and only zero-emission production muscle car. We've seen several copies of the 2025 Dodge Charger in the open recently, and while they look good, they have lost their appeal by not featuring a V8 motor anymore. Let's hope Stellantis' brand makes the all-new Charger a great driver's car, as otherwise, it's doomed to fail. But that's our two cents on the matter and should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Now, while Dodge may be readying the all-new Charger (coupe and sedan) for production, putting the final touches on it as we speak, its predecessor, the Challenger, remains an appealing proposal. Mind you, that's in the ultra-hot Hellcat configurations or the mighty Demons, including the 170, which boasts a whopping 1,025 horsepower in its top configurations, taking 1.66s to 60 mph (97 kph) and dealing with the 1/4-mile in 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph (243.28 kph).
However, this story is not about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, but a lesser model that's still extremely exciting. It's the Challenger Black Ghost, an SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody-based machine that was part of the automaker's Last Call Series. The 1970 Challenger RT SE that Godfrey Qualls owned inspires it. It features a black paint finish, a black gator skin roof vinyl, 11x20-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed Wheels, six-piston Brembo brakes, and several other goodies.
These also apply to the muscle car's cabin, where users will find Alcantara/Laguna leather seats, carbon fiber bezels, and a red SRT logo on the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The car also features a Harman Kardon audio and other stuff that further sets it apart from the regular Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody – as if there's anything regular about that muscle car. Power still comes from the 6.2L supercharged HEMI V8, which makes 807 hp (819 ps/602 kW).
Are you wondering why we're dedicating a rather long story to a model that's dead and buried? Well, it may no longer be in production, but several copies are listed on the second-hand market as we speak. These include the one pictured in the gallery above, which has had one owner since it left the assembly line. The muscle car in question has only 27 miles (43 km) on the clock, so it's a brand-new product that hasn't seen any action whatsoever (other than the one at the factory prior to delivery).
The vendor reminds readers about the 6.2L HEMI V8, the automatic transmission, and some other highlights that this model enjoys over the rest of the series. It also shares an extensive image gallery that shows the vehicle from multiple angles. It's a black-on-black copy sprinkled with white decals at the rear, a yellow touch on the chin spoiler, silver wheels, and a great motor under the hood, with pure rear-wheel drive for tail-happy times, assuming that its next owner will drive it and not park it in a garage hoping to make a nice profit by flipping it.
Advertised by Garage Kept Motors here, this 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Last Call is an awesome proposal in the second-hand muscle car market. Its asking price might make you say no. It was listed for $156,900 at the time of writing, so you have to be loaded if you plan to make it yours. But would you really spend that much money on a muscle car?