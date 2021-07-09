3 Ford Leads in Autonomous Driving Patents Last Decade, Tesla Not Even on the List

1 Tesla Removing Radar From Autopilot System Is a Middle Finger to the Industry

More on this:

Las Vegas to Get 5G Driverless Car Service, Courtesy of Halo and T-Mobile

Las Vegas will soon ride in driverless cars powered by 5G, thanks to a partnership between T-Mobile and Halo. 6 photos



The two companies will start with five cars available through an app. Once the client orders the vehicle, the Halo



It is all happening through Halo’s RemotePilot technology that trains in-house drivers on remotely operating the vehicles over T-Mobile’s 5G network. And because security is the top priority, the Advanced Safe Stop mechanism developed by



Even though five is too small of a number to call this a “fleet”, Halo aims to replace the need for thousands of personally owned cars in the future, thus creating more carbon-free traffic in the area. Halo is continuously working with local municipalities to speed up the transition to



The autonomous driving service offered by Halo and T-Mobile will be available later this year and it will initially cover the urban parts of the Las Vegas Valley.



Autonomous driving represents an appealing and flourishing market in this day and age. And we’ve got all the tools to make that happen. Halo and T-Mobile are starting a driverless car service powered by 5G technology. T-Mobile’s 5G network has been used by Halo since it’s begun driving on the public roads of Las Vegas earlier this year.The two companies will start with five cars available through an app. Once the client orders the vehicle, the Halo driverless car will arrive at the pick-up location, being remotely operated. After the ride is over, the car doesn’t need to be parked, as the remote operator will take back the control of it and take it to the next customer.It is all happening through Halo’s RemotePilot technology that trains in-house drivers on remotely operating the vehicles over T-Mobile’s 5G network. And because security is the top priority, the Advanced Safe Stop mechanism developed by Halo will immediately stop the car if it detects an anomaly or safety hazard. Then there’s also the AI (artificial intelligence) algorithm that allows the Halo car to continuously learn while humans are behind the wheel and to develop its capabilities over time.Even though five is too small of a number to call this a “fleet”, Halo aims to replace the need for thousands of personally owned cars in the future, thus creating more carbon-free traffic in the area. Halo is continuously working with local municipalities to speed up the transition to electric vehicles and this driverless service is another step in that direction.The autonomous driving service offered by Halo and T-Mobile will be available later this year and it will initially cover the urban parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

load press release