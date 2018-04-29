Larte Design Shows Awesome Bentley Bentayga Body Kit

We've seen our fair share of Bentley Bentayga body kits. The styling of the four-eyed SUV has grown on us over time. But which is the best company to go to if you want more?

The Bentayga has the broadest range of powertrains of any super-SUV. In addition to the W12 monster, there's also a twin-turbo V8 petrol option and a TDI borrowed from the Audi SQ7. Until now, our pick would have been this Mansory bad boy, shown last year in Frankfurt. It had forged carbon parts covering every upper panel. While we liked the new grille and hood, the Germans didn't do such an excellent job with the design.Larte is the last company we imagined would do a good job. After all, their Infiniti QX80 looked like the face of a "predator" alien just before it killed you. But this initial sketch seems promising.Naturally, every 2+ tonneeds to be even wider and more difficult to park, so Larte diverted some of its effort towards making fender flares and side skirts. The bit we love is the front bumper, which takes into account the added girth of the Bentayga and offers much bigger intakes.The rear of the tuned truck looks as menacing, thanks to a large diffuser, modified exhaust tips, and even some vents. If you're into that kind of thing, Larte showed renderings of a modified Rolls-Royce Wraith." Bentley Bentayga is the fastest, most powerful and luxurious SUV in the world. This is a car that the owner wants to see special. Atelier LARTE Design offers its services for external modification of the SUV in order to give it even greater individuality and uniqueness. At the same time, each customer will be able to take a direct part in creating a new design for the car of his dreams," says the Russian aftermarket specialist.The Bentayga has the broadest range of powertrains of any super-SUV. In addition to the W12 monster, there's also a twin-turbo V8 petrol option and aborrowed from the Audi SQ7.