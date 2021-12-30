Larry Fitzgerald’s Custom Golf Cart Is So Quick, He Uses It to Go to Practice

I’m just going to say it: you probably shouldn’t go around branding your own golf carts like you’re head of the Dutton family on Yellowstone, unless you really are a tenured celebrity or VIP. Of course, former Arizona Cardinals star wideout Larry Fitzgerald definitely qualifies as tenured. The man is NFL royalty, pulling down passes at the highest level for 16 years.
After getting drafted by the Cards in 2004, Fitzgerald made First-Team All-Pro once, made the Second Team twice, led the league in receptions twice (receiving touchdowns too), is an 11-time Pro Bowler and made the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, with fellow receivers Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones. That is rarefied air right there.
Fitzgerald played his last season for the Cardinals last year and is currently a Free Agent. He hasn’t retired officially, but according to various reports, he’s not interested in playing right now – he's also 38 years old and those cornerbacks aren’t getting any slower.
Anyway, recently, we found out about his custom golf cart, which was built and delivered by Dreamworks Motorsport. Rumor has it this thing is so wicked, he’s been using it to go to training camp too, not just on the golf course. To be fair, just because he took it to training camp/practice, doesn’t mean he took it out in traffic. Most teams hold training camps on university campuses and such.
As for the mods, they include the matte black paint with gloss accents, HID lights, a tinted windshield, upgraded motor (we wish we knew exactly how much power it had), custom two-tone wheels and tires, custom headliner with acrylic LED lighting, JL Audio system with Memphis speakers, custom molded Alcantara for the black leather interior and of course, embroidered logos.
Quick note. Fitzgerald is an avid golfer and while he’s not quite on the same level as the pros, he’s definitely no amateur either.
