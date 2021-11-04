Larry David’s New Car on Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Is an Audi e-tron Sportback

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David loves driving eco-friendly cars on Curb Your Enthusiasm, the popular HBO comedy series that is now in its eleventh season. Unlike Seinfeld, Curb isn’t a typical sitcom, but more of an improvisational cinema verité-like comedy that follows Larry in his life as a somewhat retired yet very successful writer and producer.
On the show, David plays a fictionalized version of himself that gets into trouble simply because of a blatant disregard for various established social conventions, which often tends to lead to his downfall. His character is, however, quite environmentally conscious, or at least that’s how we interpret him given the fact that he’s been driving mostly eco-friendly cars since the show’s inception.
Initially, he drove a Lexus GS 400, which he traded in for a first-generation Toyota Prius in season 2 of the show. Larry then drives newer versions of the popular Toyota-badged hybrid in following seasons, before making the switch to a BMW i3 for seasons 9 and 10.
Now, with season 11 officially underway, it seems Larry has abandoned BMW in favor of rival Audi, as he can be seen driving the new e-tron Sportback crossover, which is of course fully electric.
Priced from $69,100, the 2022 Audi e-tron Sportback is basically a more stylish, coupe-like, version of the regular 2022 e-tron SUV – hence the higher MSRP (by $3,200). Even though it’s also available in ‘S’ spec (more powerful), the entry-level e-tron Sportback still packs a lot of performance.
Its twin electric motor setup produces a combined 402 hp (408 ps) in Boost Mode and up to 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque, getting you to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the 95-kWh battery allows for an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles (351 km), which probably doesn’t bother Larry’s character on the show all that much, since he doesn’t really go on long-distance road trips.
As far as we’re concerned, the e-tron Sportback is an interesting choice for the character, who is obviously not a “car guy”.
