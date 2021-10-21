4 This New EV Design Concept Could Offer Up to 30 Percent Longer Range

3 This Is Why Automakers Should Offer Battery Upgrades to EVs and PHEVs

2 Gogoro Plans to Launch 80 Battery Swapping Stations in China by the End of This Year

Largest Battery Factory in the U.K. Will Be Able to Power 600,000 EVs per Year

The epicenter of the U.K.’s automotive industry, the place where Daimler built the first cars in Britain more than 120 years ago, is about to benefit from the largest battery Gigafactory in the country. 6 photos



It will be located in Coventry, Britain’s motor city and the historical home of many famous brands such as Rover, Jaguar, or Triumph, to name just a few.



West Midlands Gigafactory is a joint venture between Coventry’s City Council and the Coventry Airport. The factory will be the largest industrial new facility of any kind in the U.K., covering an area equivalent to 74 full-size football pitches.



It will be a project that will require a $3.4 billion investment and will be powered by 100 percent sustainable energy, using a combination of solar power and grid-supplied renewables. The Gigafactory located at the Coventry Airport will create up to 6,000 jobs directly. According to Mike Murray, West Midlands Gigafactory Project Director, the airport is the perfect location for the factory, as it is ideally positioned to supply the U.K.’s automotive manufacturers who need access to world-class batteries on their doorsteps.



More jobs will also be offered in the wider supply chain both in Coventry and its surrounding region.



The West Midlands Gigafactory will both produce new lithium-ion The recent fuel crisis in the U.K. was just one of the many signs that electric is the way to go with more and more consumers making the switch from combustion-engined cars to EVs. And the British are assiduously working on getting prepared to stop producing petrol and diesel engines from 2030, with the West Midlands Gigafactory unveiling its plans to develop the largest battery Gigafactory in the U.K.It will be located in Coventry, Britain’s motor city and the historical home of many famous brands such as Rover, Jaguar, or Triumph, to name just a few.West Midlands Gigafactory is a joint venture between Coventry’s City Council and the Coventry Airport. The factory will be the largest industrial new facility of any kind in the U.K., covering an area equivalent to 74 full-size football pitches.It will be a project that will require a $3.4 billion investment and will be powered by 100 percent sustainable energy, using a combination of solar power and grid-supplied renewables. The Gigafactory located at the Coventry Airport will create up to 6,000 jobs directly. According to Mike Murray, West Midlands Gigafactory Project Director, the airport is the perfect location for the factory, as it is ideally positioned to supply the U.K.’s automotive manufacturers who need access to world-class batteries on their doorsteps.More jobs will also be offered in the wider supply chain both in Coventry and its surrounding region.The West Midlands Gigafactory will both produce new lithium-ion batteries as well as recycle used batteries. It will be able to deliver up to 60GWh of per year when operating at full capacity, which is enough to power 600,000 electric vehicles per year. It will be ready for production in 2025.

load press release