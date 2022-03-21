LAPD Is Offering a Reward for Identifying the Flying Tesla Driver, an Expert Wants to Help

The Police are looking for the driver of the Tesla Model S that flew through a Los Angeles intersection on Sunday night. With further details now available and confirmed by authorities, we know the person rented this 2018 Model S. It wasn’t their car, to begin with, but they still crashed it into other people's property after an insane stunt.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) posted a reward of $1,000 for anyone who can help identify the driver of the rented 2018 Tesla Model S. The officers have seen the multiple videos available and started an inquiry that uncovered the fact this car doesn’t belong to the irresponsible motorist. Initial information available on social media shortly after the incident implied this EV was the property of the reckless driver.
The Police are saying the car was abandoned at the scene, while confirming that “a misdemeanor hit-and-run was completed.” Detectives have opened an investigation, but there’s no description of the driver. The footage that can be found online and linked in the initial story shows the Tesla flying through an intersection, crashing, and hitting two other cars and some trashcans. Those that attended the stunt went after the car after it stopped moving and checked on those that were inside. Unfortunately, the video cuts right as there’s a chance of seeing who’s behind the wheel.
LAPD made public the info on the $1,000 reward for those who can help with apprehending the person responsible on YouTube and Twitter, and a Tesla expert was the first to offer his help. The man says he’s able to perform “some forensics” on the vehicle and can “gather more information, including rough location of the vehicle over time if the logs are intact.”
But his effort might not be needed after all. Rumors on social media state that the Police are already in contact with the driver, and YouTuber Alex Choi provided the details of the encounter that led to the unfortunate event. The renter is quoted as saying that he was doing 55 mph (88 kph), and “gave it a little more as he had a full car of people and a cat in there.”
LAPD reminds everyone that, when involved in a traffic crash, we have to “stop and check on the other parties, make sure they are alright, call 9-1-1 if they need medical attention, and to exchange information.”
For now, the $1,000 reward is still available. The Police are asking anyone with relevant information to “contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713 or e-mail him at 31480[@]lapd.online.” For those that want to remain anonymous, there’s also an online form on LAPD’s website named “Anonymous Web Tips.” The form can be accessed here.
According to the California Vehicle Code, a misdemeanor hit-and-run can lead to six months in county jail and/or a fine of $1,000. Circumstances of the event can also add probation and restitution for the damage to property to the sentence.
