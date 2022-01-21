Lanmodo Vast M1 Promises to Light Up Your Way and Make Night Driving as Clear as Day

More than with any other high-tech features, our cars have to first be equipped in a way that guarantees the safety of both drivers and other traffic participants, in any conditions. Lanmodo has been around since 2017, offering advanced night vision systems for vehicles. Its Vast M1 is the brand’s latest model and comes with significant upgrades.
The Lanmodo Vast M1 is an improved version of the vast Pro in terms of design, night vision performance, field of view, and storage capabilities, to name the most important differences.
With an integrated dashcam and an 8”, 1080p full-color display, the Vast M1 promises better visibility not just during nighttime but also in snowy, rainy conditions, in tunnels, and more. The dashcam comes with a seven-layer glass lens and an improved Sony CMOS low-light imaging sensor, suitable for even the darkest conditions.
You can adjust the front camera in a way that reduces glare and, compared to the previous version, this one offers a broader 75-degree viewing angle instead of a 45-degree one, offered by the Vast Pro. The night vision distance remains the same, at up to 984 ft (300 m).
As an add-on, you can also get the rear-view camera available for the system, which comes with an IP67 water resistance rating and a 170-degree view, great for parking. It offers a 65-ft (20-m) night vision distance.
With its 24-hour parking monitoring feature and loop recording function, the system can automatically record new videos and replace old ones, and the Vast M1 comes with support for up to 128 GB of storage, which is enough to store up to 28 hours of footage.
The Vast M1 also comes with a built-in G-sensor that can detect collisions and locks the accident footage, so that it doesn’t get erased. This feature can be very useful in case your car gets hit while you’re not around and you want to see what happened.
Lanmodo currently sells the new Vast M1 night vision system on Indiegogo and you can get it (with the rear-view camera included) for approximately $250. Shipping is estimated to begin this April.
