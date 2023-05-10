Land Rover Recalls New Range Rover and Range Rover Sport Over Armrest Latch Failure

Land Rover premiered the MLA-Flex platform in October 2021 with the long-awaited introduction of the fifth-generation Range Rover. Manufactured exclusively in Solihull, the full-size luxury sport utility vehicle is joined at the hip to the third-generation Range Rover Sport. Given their extremely close technical relation, it should come as no surprise that an issue with the Range Rover often carries over to the lesser sibling.

73 photos Photo: Land Rover / edited