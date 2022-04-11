Land Rover Is Recalling Older Range Rovers Because Seatbelts May Not Lock as Intended

At the beginning of November 2016, original equipment manufacturer Autoliv notified Jaguar Land Rover that another customer of theirs notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over a seatbelt assembly that wasn’t produced to specification. JLR was informed that an issue with the seatbelt retractor car-sensitive sensor may impair the emergency locking retractor, prompting an investigation.
The car-sensitive sensor is manufactured by a subcontractor. Autoliv informed Jaguar Land Rover of a deviation in the injection molding process, an issue that leads to interfering with the emergency locking retractor. The British automaker supplied no fewer than eight parts to Autoliv for in-depth analysis. One of these parts exhibited a noncompliance condition to FMVSS #209.
JLR subsequently tried to weasel out without a recall because there have been zero reported accidents as a result of this concern. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration obviously denied the inconsequential noncompliance petition. Adding insult to injury, the car-sensitive sensor mechanism not locking as intended further constitutes a noncompliance condition to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard #208.
No fewer than five part numbers are listed in the document attached below, along with 14,812 units of the previous-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The affected population is split between 5,553 units of the full-size utility vehicle and 9,259 examples of the Range Rover Sport. These vehicles were produced at the Solihull Manufacturing Plant in the UK from April 29th, 2016 and October 17th, 2016 for model years 2016 and 2017.
Dealers have been instructed to inspect and - if necessary - replace the driver-side seatbelt at no charge to the customer. Notification letters are expected to be mailed in June 2022, which is quite late based on the chronology of events. On the upside, owners who have paid for a repair of this defect will be covered by Jaguar Land Rover’s reimbursement plan.
JLR subsequently tried to weasel out without a recall because there have been zero reported accidents as a result of this concern. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration obviously denied the inconsequential noncompliance petition. Adding insult to injury, the car-sensitive sensor mechanism not locking as intended further constitutes a noncompliance condition to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard #208.
No fewer than five part numbers are listed in the document attached below, along with 14,812 units of the previous-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The affected population is split between 5,553 units of the full-size utility vehicle and 9,259 examples of the Range Rover Sport. These vehicles were produced at the Solihull Manufacturing Plant in the UK from April 29th, 2016 and October 17th, 2016 for model years 2016 and 2017.
Dealers have been instructed to inspect and - if necessary - replace the driver-side seatbelt at no charge to the customer. Notification letters are expected to be mailed in June 2022, which is quite late based on the chronology of events. On the upside, owners who have paid for a repair of this defect will be covered by Jaguar Land Rover’s reimbursement plan.