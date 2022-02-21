Land Rover Is Recalling Certain 2020 Range Rover Evoque SUVs Over Software Issue

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2019 model year, the Range Rover Evoque is recalled in the United States due to iffy software. A grand total of 18,824 units produced for the 2020 model year are reportedly affected, SUVs produced from November 2nd, 2018 through November 12th, 2020.
Following a number of dealer-submitted field reports, the automaker’s Product Safety and Compliance Committee opened an investigation into these vehicles in May 2021. The PSCC worked together with the restraints control module supplier to aid the investigation into an SRS warning light that may illuminate even if the vehicle’s airbag system is fully operational.
Come August 2021, the peeps at Jaguar Land Rover started investigating the restraints control module. Lo and behold, further investigation revealed that iffy software for the RCM is the cause for the aforementioned warning light. There have been no reported accidents or injuries as a result of this condition, but nevertheless, JLR still has to recall 18,824 vehicles in total.
“Overly sensitive due to an incorrect diagnostic parameter for the driver airbag,” the supplemental restraint system’s false illumination will be rectified from April 14th with nothing more than a wired update of the RCM software. The update consists of the correct system resistance value threshold for the driver airbag circuit according to the British automaker.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the VIN range begins with SALZM2GX5LH000181 and ends with SALZL2FX7LH121881. If you happen to own a 2020 Evoque, you may want to run the VIN on the watchdog’s website for confirmation.
The most affordable brand-new Range Rover currently retails from $45,000 excluding options and the destination charge, which is quite a bit of money for a compact utility vehicle. But on the upside, you get a lot of standard equipment for your money and the oh-so-desirable Range Rover script on the front edge of the hood. The only powerplant available is a 2.0-liter turbo that cranks out 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet (365 Nm) of torque.
