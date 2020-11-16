Land Rover Defender Squares Up Against Wrangler and 4Runner On- and Off-Road

It's what happens out on the road - or off it, in this case - that really matters, though, because we all know numbers can be inflated to make the vehicle seem more appealing to the stats-cautious buyer.
When it comes to these two, though, you will rarely see owners switching from one to another - if anything, if they can afford it, they might buy both just to get a taste of what the other team has to play with.
The U.S. market options for someone looking for a capable off-roader are pretty limited, which means enthusiasts should be happy to welcome the addition of the new Defender.. Sure, it's expensive and just a touch too luxurious for a rock-crawling build, not to mention a bit too complex as well. For an all-rounder that can also take the occasional serious challenge, though, no better option comes to mind.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
The Japanese off-roader is a constant presence on every trail in the country, but these things usually pack tons of modifications. The TRD Pro version is also beefed up a little compared to a regular one, not to mention it looks the part as well.
Alright, so let's get the on-road part quickly out of the way: the new Defender is miles ahead of everyone. It's almost as if the other two didn't get the memo about the 2020 relaunch and got complacent thinking they would compete against the old Defender. The fact they have more aggressive all-terrain tires doesn't help, but it might during the second stage of the test.
All three contenders climb to the top, but while the Jeep and Land Rover do it without any additional help from the vehicles' systems, the Toyota has to use everything at its disposal to get there. Sure, as it's always the case you have to bring into question variables such as tires and driver, yet it's clear the 4Runner was the least capable of the bunch.
The next test seems devised to highlight the supreme articulation of the Wrangler. The vehicles climb with one wheel a concrete obstacle resembling a miniature Aztec temple, revealing the limitations of their suspension system. With the sway bar disconnected, the Wrangler breezes through, though the other two manage to climb it with ease as well.
Toyota is a good all-rounder, but it's getting old and it shows. It also needs modding to bring it to the same level as the other two.
With both stock, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is better suited for rock crawling than the Defender thanks to its solid front axle and the ability to disconnect the sway bar. Then again, it has worse break-over and departure angles and a lower ground clearance, so it's not a definitive answer.
As for the Defender, it is by far the most complete package. It offers up to seven seats (or even eight starting 2022), unparalleled on-road manners, and all 99 percent of people could ever ask from their vehicle off-road. The only downsides? The price, obviously, as well as the fact it's pretty damn heavy.
