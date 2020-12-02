Land Rover Defender "Racing Green" by Carlex Has Carbon Super-Widebody Kit

The new Land Rover Defender is right on the edge between your average new SUV and an interesting one that everybody wants as a project car. This next kit by Carlex Design could push it right over the edge, as it's got a carbon fiber kit sent from the widebody gods.
A few days ago, we showed you the Racing Green Edition which Carlex had made based on the Mercedes X-Class. This is its direct relative from Land Rover, and the cosmetic enhancements are even more impressive. The square fender flares float off the body, reminding us of other European go-fast toys.
For example, we see floating fends on the MINI JCW GP, as well as recent Audi tuning projects from the Germans at ABT. But the Defender is no sports car, at least not until they finish developing a version with the supercharged V8.
Further character is infused into the SUV by means of a revised hood with vents and a power dome. The front bumper receives its own carbon inserts, while the rear presents a carbon cap for the spare wheel. To tie everything together, a British Racing Green livery with white stripes and black accents is added to the Land Rover.
We believe these images could be 3D models with the interesting brushed aluminum finish added in KeyShot. The X-Class Racing Green Edition seemed very real, and we speculated the effect was achieved through a wrap. However, real work appears to have been carried out inside the Defender. There, Carlex's mastery over all things leather speaks for itself, as the tanned interior is nothing short of breathtaking.
A multitude of panels, some of which are green or black, have joined up to create seats that look as rugged as a pair of Timberland boots. Carlex also did work on the dashboard, adding carbon, the console, and the steering wheel. Not even the headliner was ignored.
For example, we see floating fends on the MINI JCW GP, as well as recent Audi tuning projects from the Germans at ABT. But the Defender is no sports car, at least not until they finish developing a version with the supercharged V8.
Further character is infused into the SUV by means of a revised hood with vents and a power dome. The front bumper receives its own carbon inserts, while the rear presents a carbon cap for the spare wheel. To tie everything together, a British Racing Green livery with white stripes and black accents is added to the Land Rover.
We believe these images could be 3D models with the interesting brushed aluminum finish added in KeyShot. The X-Class Racing Green Edition seemed very real, and we speculated the effect was achieved through a wrap. However, real work appears to have been carried out inside the Defender. There, Carlex's mastery over all things leather speaks for itself, as the tanned interior is nothing short of breathtaking.
A multitude of panels, some of which are green or black, have joined up to create seats that look as rugged as a pair of Timberland boots. Carlex also did work on the dashboard, adding carbon, the console, and the steering wheel. Not even the headliner was ignored.