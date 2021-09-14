Land Rover Defender Line-up Could Even Get a Luxury Version

Land Rover's Defender range is set to be expanded with the introduction of the Defender 130 model, a three-row with an increased rear overhang to allow more space for the passengers in the back seats. The range recently received a new V8-engined model, but sources claim Land Rover has even bigger plans lined up for the model.
According to unnamed insiders, the British company is considering the development of a luxury version of the Defender. The latter would bear the Defender name and have the looks of one, but its interior and platform would come from Range Rover's next-generation model. The version described above is still under consideration, so do not hold your breath while waiting for it to happen.
Company insiders told Autocar that the variant would be based on the new MLA platform, which will underpin the new Range Rover set to be launched at the end of 2021. The same platform will be the base for the Velar, the next-generation Range Rover Sport, along with the Land Rover Discovery 6.
The MLA platform is seen as the best candidate for the base of a new model in the Land Rover Defender family, since it was designed to be electrified without losing off-road capabilities. The car maker will be able to offer hybrids of all sorts in the line-up, from mild hybrids to plug-in hybrids. Fully electric versions are also possible, and one of those could rival the Mercedes-Benz EQG.
The rumored luxury version of the Defender would reach the market in late 2024 or even 2025. The British company has plenty of time to decide how it will market the luxury version of the Defender until then, but there is also a good chance that the project might be canceled.
Sources within the company claim that a pick-up version of the Defender has been ditched and the same has happened to the smaller (and more affordable) version that was supposed to be built on the EMA platform.
Unfortunately, insiders were unaware of the reasons behind the two cancellations, but the British marque likely discovered a lack of buyer interest for the described versions.
