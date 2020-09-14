autoevolution
Land Rover Defender "Cab Forward" Looks Like the Van We Need

14 Sep 2020
There's more than one reason for which the concept of a Land Rover Defender van sounds like a good idea. And the simplest one can easily be noticed in this rendering: the sheer looks of the thing!
The pixel work portrays the now-retired Defender as a passenger van and, given the front-engined configuration of the Landie, the cab over engine (COE) notion instantly comes to mind.

Looking past the boxy-rugged appeal of the vehicle, we notice how the three-door platform (Defender 90) has lost its conventional doors in favor of sliding units. As for the posterior, this maintains its factory configuration, albeit while appearing to show the longer overhang of the five-door model (Defender 110).

Factor in details such as the go-anywhere wheel/tire package, the roof rack, as well as the solid protection bits founds across the vehicle and you'll end up with one appealing overlander. As for the interior, it looks like the configuration rendered here packs four cozy seats in the first two rows and leaves multiple options for the rear of the cabin.

Mentioning the name of the artist who brought us this eye candy will easily show us why the work is so refined. You see, we're talking about Samir Sadikhov, who has served names such as Lamborghini or Rezvani Motors (Tank, anybody?).

While Land Rover has introduced a Hard Top van incarnation of the new Defender, this effort is obviously based on the retired model. And, if we are to consider a potential real-world incarnation, that aspect opens a whole new world of possibilities.

For instance, such a van could be built by the Ineos Group, albeit with this requiring a certain visual changes. Allow us to explain.

With British adventurer and billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a chairman, the company attempted to acquire the tooling for the old-school, body-on-frame Defender when Land Rover switched to the new unibody model. However, after JLR refused the offer, Ineos came out with the Defender-inspired Grenadier. And, despite JLR's legal efforts to prevent the Grenadier from entering production, this will start reaching its customers in late 2021.

Of course, such a van could always use an electric platform, so, as mentioned above, the possibilities are endless.





