Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCi Gets Flying Huntsman Longnose Treatment

Inside, front and rear GTB seats, passenger dashboard top, grab handles and rear passenger knee protectors have been trimmed in Almadine leather with real wool inserts. The package is finished by a new steering wheel, Flying Huntsman dash clock fascia insert, instrument binnacle in Nappa leather, A-pillars in leather and vented foot pedals in machined aluminum. We can track the long-nosed Huntsman back to 2015, but it could be even older. What we can tell you for certain is that the first models had a 550 horsepower 6.2-liter LS3 from Chevrolet, matched to a six-speed automatic gearbox of similar origin.However, this Defender 105 didn't want to change its diesel engine while migrating to the longer chassis and nose. They might as well have packed it with socks!Known simply as the Flying Huntsman 105 Longnose, this Kahn creation is available for sale right now, boasting a price of GBP 89,995 or around $112,000. The Brits made this transformation using a 400mm extension to the hood, which has left the Defender looking like a child's drawing. They also made the bodywork wider by 150mm.Before moving on to the other mods, we'll remind you that the classic truck also "suffered" an 800mm rear extension back in 2015, when Kahn unveiled its G63-rivalling 6x6 model. "The Defender is probably the most iconic and well-loved British vehicle in existence," said Afzal Kahn, CEO and creative director of the Kahn Group. "Nowadays, it’s not what you wear, it’s all about what you drive, and the the Flying Huntsman 105 Longnose is a true British icon."As you might have already noticed, the truck also boasts gloss black paint against which the plastic flared arches stand out. Kahn has also re-worked the front bumper, skirts and integrated big exhausts into the design. The Longnose wears the Chelsea Truck Company’s 1945 Retro Alloy wheels (8x18") finished in Matte Black wrapped with 265x75x16" tires.Inside, front and rear GTB seats, passenger dashboard top, grab handles and rear passenger knee protectors have been trimmed in Almadine leather with real wool inserts. The package is finished by a new steering wheel, Flying Huntsman dash clock fascia insert, instrument binnacle in Nappa leather, A-pillars in leather and vented foot pedals in machined aluminum.