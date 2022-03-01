Land Rover and Virgin Galactic Will Send You to Space if You Own a Land Rover Vehicle

Well, it was only a matter of time before a Beverly Hills socialite got to ride a fancy aircraft all the way into outer space just to take a selfie. Ironically, that’s not necessarily a joke, as Land Rover and Virgin Galactic have just joined forces for the Adventure of a Lifetime Sweepstakes, the grand prize being an actual flight into space.
In order to win this grand prize, you’ll have to first sign up for the sweepstakes, which you can do right HERE. There’s also another contingency, namely that you need to be a new or current Land Rover owner, which of course includes all Range Rover-branded models such as the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque.
Aside from winning a seat on a Virgin Galactic space flight, there are also a number of other prizes in contention, such as various Land Rover Experiences, Land Rover and Virgin Galactic merchandise, and more.
“Land Rover owners love adventure, and we are pleased to offer them a chance to win the greatest adventure of the 21st Century: a once-in-a-lifetime trip to space with Virgin Galactic,” said JLR North America president and CEO, Joe Eberhardt.
“Land Rover and Virgin Galactic share a spirit for innovation and exploration, and now together we are offering our owners the adventure of a lifetime.”
His sentiments were mirrored by Virgin Galactic president and chief business officer, Blair Rich, who also mentioned the strong partnership these two companies have, and how they both like to push boundaries and reach for the unexplored.
After registering for the sweepstakes, you can receive additional entries by creating a Space Team and referring friends and family to join. In turn, that Space Team will then generate additional entries for the Land Rover vehicle owner.
You can throw your hat in the ring any time between now and June 20, 2022, with the grand prize winner getting announced on August 15, 2022.
Aside from winning a seat on a Virgin Galactic space flight, there are also a number of other prizes in contention, such as various Land Rover Experiences, Land Rover and Virgin Galactic merchandise, and more.
“Land Rover owners love adventure, and we are pleased to offer them a chance to win the greatest adventure of the 21st Century: a once-in-a-lifetime trip to space with Virgin Galactic,” said JLR North America president and CEO, Joe Eberhardt.
“Land Rover and Virgin Galactic share a spirit for innovation and exploration, and now together we are offering our owners the adventure of a lifetime.”
His sentiments were mirrored by Virgin Galactic president and chief business officer, Blair Rich, who also mentioned the strong partnership these two companies have, and how they both like to push boundaries and reach for the unexplored.
After registering for the sweepstakes, you can receive additional entries by creating a Space Team and referring friends and family to join. In turn, that Space Team will then generate additional entries for the Land Rover vehicle owner.
You can throw your hat in the ring any time between now and June 20, 2022, with the grand prize winner getting announced on August 15, 2022.