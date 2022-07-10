Lancia Hyena Zagato: The Delta's Cooler Sibling

Started by Vincenzo Lancia and his racing buddy Claudio Fogolin in 1906, the namesake automaker from Turin was acquired by Fiat in 1969. The peeps at Lancia were forced to make a lot of compromises in the ‘80s by cutting back costs with the help of Fiat and the Swedes at Saab. With the dissolution of the Lancia Martini partnership in the World Rally Championship following the conclusion of the 1992 season, it was pretty clear that Fiat’s executives would never offer Lancia any freedom again.