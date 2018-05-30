Lancia Delta Integrale Coming Back as Limited-Edition Model

Remember when Lancia was great? Fans of the Italian brand certainly do, but Fiat Chrysler doesn’t. With the company’s future in doubt, what else is there to do to make things right? The answer comes from Eugene Amos of Automobili Amos.
And the answer is, as you can tell from the headline, a limited-edition model based on the Delta Integrale 16-valve as the donor car. Amos wrote on his company's Instagram page that the hand-built model wasn’t ready in time for the 2018 Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance, which is why the entrepreneur decided to publish a photo of the first example of the breed and a couple of renderings of the finished vehicle.
“Thanks to all who have followed us so far, we won’t disappoint you,” he concluded, and by the looks of the work-in-progress prototype, the real deal will be ready to debut in the coming months. As you would expect from such a project, “more than 1,000 components” are new or changed, including the hand-beaten aluminum of the bodywork and carbon-fiber front fascia.
A few months ago, Amos told Classic Driver that his Delta Integrale resto-mod would sport different suspension geometry, set up for oversteering at the simple tap of the loud pedal. Powertrain-wise, the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine in the Delta HF Integrale 16V could be tuned for more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the original 200 PS (197 horsepower) at 5,500 rpm and 298 Nm (220 pound-feet) of torque at 3,000 rpm.
In a similar fashion to the bite-the-back-of-your-hand-beautiful exterior, the cabin will be modified too. As per Amos, the inspiration for the cockpit comes from the Delta S4 Stradale. Lancia manufactured 200 examples of the race-car-turned-road-car between 1985 and 1986 for the purpose of homologation in Group B rallying.
Described as a “Singer-style version of the Lancia Delta Integrale,” the newcomer doesn't have rear passenger doors, adding to the sporting nature of the Italian icon. Pricing and production details haven’t been made public, but given time, Mr. Amos will satisfy our curiosity.
The Villa d’Este Concours has officially started. After two long years of passion and sacrifices we hoped that we could have finally revealed our very own interpretation of the mythical Lancia Delta Integrale. Unfortunately we couldn’t make it in time so we decide to share the next best thing, please enjoy a few renders while we finish our work. Thanks to all who have followed us so far, we won’t disappoint you!!! #MakeLanciaGreatAgain #ReadyWhenItsReady #NoCompromises
